Global CMO Advisor & Inclusive Marketing Strategist Lola Bakare Joins Cannes In Cairns As ANOTHER Global Keynote
Lola Bakare (pictured above), the US-based award-winning inclusive marketing strategist, is joining Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, as yet another global keynote speaker.
Creator of the #responsiblemarketing movement, advisory board member at Omnicom New York’s cultural intelligence consultancy Sparks & Honey, and founder of consultancy be/co, Bakare will be jetting into Tropical North Queensland for the 4-7 June event.
With experience on the frontlines of marketing leadership at The Daily Dot, PepsiCo, New World Pasta, Diageo, (working on the Gatorade, Ronzoni and Smirnoff brands) and Dell, Bakare’s uniquely empathetic approach comes from her deeply nuanced understanding of the challenges marketing leaders face across industries.
“Consistently, we are seeing that there’s an overwhelming and completely unignorable consumer demand for brands that align with important issues and for brands to have an aspiration role for consumers,” Bakare said.
“It’s not about whether to focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, environmental, social and governance or social impact, it’s about thinking as a brand or business where you can make the most impact. It’s about problem-solving.”
Bakare was named one of 15 LinkedIn Top Voices in Marketing and Advertising in 2022 and a Forbes CMO Network contributor, Bakare’s writing and commentary can be found in major publications including Adweek, Harvard Business Review, Digiday, Campaign US, Marketing Brew and Business Insider, where she is recognized as one of 13 top consultants and experts helping advertisers with diversity.
Her first book Responsible Marketing: How To Create An Authentic & Inclusive Marketing Strategy, is in the works with Kogan Page for an expected 2024 release.
“Marketers should inherently be risk averse and should want to take risks, but when it comes to social impact and responsible marketing the bar seems to be even higher – and the buy-in internally is also much harder,” Bakare added
Bakare joins the main stage at Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, alongside Fernando Machado, the visionary global chief marketing officer at NotCo and several other global keynotes.
Machado has earned a legendary reputation for himself and the brands he’s helmed over the years including Burger King, Unilever and Activision Blizzard.
Joining Machado and Bakare on the main stage this year:
- The extraordinary Gina Chick, 2023’s Alone Australia winner will discuss making the show in one of Australia’s most unforgiving natural environments
- Walkley Award-winning journos Douglas Smith and Gemma Jones discussing investigative journalism through a First Nations lens
- KIC founders and podcast hosts Steph Claire Smith and Laura Henshaw will bring the house down as they discuss forging deeper connections with consumers
- Cannes in Cairns regular Jane Caro will deliver another electrifying and unmissable keynote on “The last acceptable prejudice” — and many, many more.
Across the Cairns Convention Centre and the new Hemingway’s Brewery track, top speakers also include:
- Chief customer and marketing officer at IAG Michelle Klein
- Chief growth officer at Lion Anubha Sahasrabuddhe
- CMO ANZ Snacks & Beverages PepsiCo Vandita Pandey – and more.
- Global marketing director/ CMO at Pernod Ricard Winemakers, Eric Thomson
- Filmmaker and director of Netflix’s smash documentary ONEFOUR: Against All Odds Gabriel Gasparinatos
- Pond’s global brand director Jopa Malantic
- Gruen Star and Campaign Edge ECD Dee Madigan
- Kiwi film director Zoë McIntosh
- Paralympian and ambassador at Inclusively Made Paul Nunnari
- New Zealand-based cinematographer Ray Edwards
- Chief executive officer at Bus Stop Films, Tracey Corbin-Matchett OAM
- Founder and chief thinker at Thinkerbell Adam Ferrier
- The Great Australia Bake Off semi-finalist Hoda Alzubaidi.
