Girlfriend Magazine Returns In Print Via Are Media & Prime

Prime Video and Are Media announced today that they have brought back Girlfriend magazine for a one-off print edition with Taylor Swift on the cover.

The partnership was supported by Prime Video’s retained media agency Rufus, powered by Initiative. The revival of Girlfriend magazine is part of a nostalgia-filled, omnichannel creative campaign, which celebrates the launch of new Australian Amazon original series Class of ’07, premiering globally on March 17.

Class of ‘07 is an eight-part comedy series about a never-ending high school reunion with life-and death stakes. When an apocalyptic tidal wave hits during the 10-year reunion of an all-girls high school, a group of women must find a way to survive atop the island peak of their high school campus. Now freshly entangled in decade-old drama, their greatest threat to survival isn’t the end of the world, but each other.

Are Media has secured global megastar Taylor Swift for the cover of Girlfriend’s exclusive collector’s print edition, which will see editorial unpack the hottest trends, fashion hits, and celebrity crushes of 2007. The magazine will see the return of fan-favourite sections such as “How Embarrassment!” and “Sex Ed” with sexologist Chantelle Otten, and features celebrity interviews with Emily Browning, Caitlin Stasey, and Megan Smart from Prime Video’s Class of ’07.

The special-edition collector’s run of 5,000 copies of the magazine will be distributed to commuters at key hubs across Sydney on March 9 and at the exclusive premiere of Class of ‘07 on March 15. Readers will also be able to head back to the noughties with a retro pop-up experience at Westfield Parramatta from March 16-19, where they can pick up their free copy of Girlfriend.

Readers across the nation who can’t get their hands on the limited print run will be able to read the digital edition.

Hushidar Kharas, Prime Video Australia and New Zealand country lead, said:

“Content is an intrinsic part of culture, and what better way to celebrate the culture of the noughties than by bringing back the beloved magazine that women across Australia read in their teenage years! Our strong partnership with Are Media and Rufus has enabled this fun flashback, and we hope readers and viewers are delighted.”

Andrew Cook, Are Media, director of sales, said the partnership showcased the company’s ability to deliver creative marketing activations across multiple touchpoints.

“We are thrilled to be working with Prime Video on this unique campaign, bringing back the iconic magazine Girlfriend. The concept truly is a great example of the creative potential of our omnichannel offering, which drives engagement and awareness for maximum results,” he said.

“This campaign demonstrates the strengths of our creative team, and their ability to tap into the 2007 zeitgeist to create an out-of-the-box offering, and to deliver the campaign across Are Media’s omnichannel offering. Plus, it’s been wonderful to reinvigorate Girlfriend magazine for a new audience—and take our 2007 readers back to their teen years!”

Class of ‘07 will launch exclusively on Prime Video from March 17 in over 240 countries and territories globally. All eight episodes will drop at once, and feature an ensemble cast of Australian actors, led by Emily Browning, Caitlin Stasey, and Megan Smart.