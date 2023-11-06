Gillette & Braun Partner With Movember To Support Men With Testicular Cancer

Gillette & Braun Partner With Movember To Support Men With Testicular Cancer
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



This November, grooming brands Gillette and Braun have signed a major partnership with Movember, the not-for-profit organisation supporting men living with testicular cancer and prostate cancer and struggling with mental health.

In Australia, one in five men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. One man globally dies by suicide every minute. Testicular cancer is the most common cancer among younger men.

Gillette has been a proud supporter of Movember for the past five years, donating $600,000 to the cause. Procter & Gamble is now officially a major sponsor of Movember, with both Gillette and Braun coming onboard to support the cause.

“We are tremendously excited about our three-year partnership and what we have planned together in and outside of Movember. We have achieved great success already with Gillette, and we’re delighted to now also have Braun as a major partner,” said Kieran Ryan, director of partnerships and new business at Movember.

Since 2006, Movember has invested more than $350 million in over 600 biomedical research projects with a focus on prostate and testicular cancer. They’ve also funded four prostate cancer registries and more than 1300 projects globally.

“At Procter & Gamble, we believe in being a force for growth and a force for good in the communities where we live and work. As globally leading men’s grooming brands, we can think of no better way to show our support locally here in Australia, than through Movember and its community of participants and supporters,” said Adrian Janjua, shave care vice president and commercial leader at Procter & Gamble.

“Our goal is to serve people beyond our market-leading brands and be there in greater times of need. Through our support of Movember we’ll be doing just that throughout our partnership,” Janjua said.

Funds raised through the partnership will go directly to programs that are making a difference in the lives of men, their families and their communities.

Aussies wanting to get behind the cause can shop at Coles this November, where for any Gillette and King C product purchased, a donation will be made to Movember.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Braun Gillette Movember Procter & Gamble

Latest News

Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online
  • Marketing

Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online

For over 130 years, the Brown Family Wine Group has thrived on a spirit of innovation and adventure, from the vineyards to winemaking and across every part of the business. It’s this same spirit which has led the business to re-imagine it’s online brand presence. The result is a seamless online hub showcasing its amazing […]

Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards
  • Media

Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards

An all-Australian star lineup of artists including G Flip, Budjerah, DMA’S, Brad Cox, Fanny Lumsden, Jessica Mauboy, Meg Mac and Peach PRC is set to perform at the 2023 ARIA Awards. Presenters include Troye Sivan, Dolly Parton, Baker Boy, Claudia Karvan, Dylan Alcott, Marcia Hines, Cub Sport, Dermot Kennedy, Jack River, Jessica Mauboy, Joel Corry, Kate Ceberano, Pia Miranda, […]

Record Quarter For Pureprofile
  • Technology

Record Quarter For Pureprofile

Pureprofile has announced a record quarterly continuing business revenue of $12.3m and record quarterly continuing business EBITDA (excl significant items) of $1.5m in Q1 FY24. Pureprofile Limited (ASX: PPL or the Company) has announced its Q1 FY24 business update for the period ended 30 September 2023. Q1 FY24 Highlights: Data & Insights and Platform delivered […]

Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs
  • Marketing

Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs

Australian-based technology venture studio, Lakeba Group has announced its partnership with Dubai-based AstroLabs as it expands its operations into the Middle East. Lead image: L to R-  Giuseppe Porcelli – Lakeba Group executive chairman and CEO. Alex Nicholls – AstroLabs director of KSA Expansion. Lakeba says that as Dubai continues to grow its ambitions and […]

Fancy Films Recertifies As A B Corp
  • Marketing

Fancy Films Recertifies As A B Corp

In the recertification process Fancy Films were keen to prove that despite our industry being completely shut down during Covid, we had stuck true to our purpose and prioritised our pro bono work and our B Corp values. The end result is we have not only grown but we are thriving as evidenced by the increase in score from 89.4 in 2020 to 116.6 in 2023.

The Next Evolution For Ground Control Data & Marketing Evolution
  • Marketing

The Next Evolution For Ground Control Data & Marketing Evolution

Ground Control Data, a trans-Tasman provider of data-driven marketing solutions, and Marketing Evolution, a New York-based pioneer in generative marketing attribution, announced today a strategic partnership to launch people-based marketing attribution in Australia and New Zealand.

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction
  • Advertising

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction

Momentum partners with AIRBAG to help prevent koala extinction in a new campaign featuring Mark Coles Smith  A new integrated campaign from Momentum Worldwide Australia and AIRBAG draws attention to the startling plight of koalas, one of Australia’s most iconic native animals and symbol of the country.  Featuring award-winning indigenous actor Mark Coles Smith, the campaign […]