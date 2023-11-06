Gillette & Braun Partner With Movember To Support Men With Testicular Cancer

This November, grooming brands Gillette and Braun have signed a major partnership with Movember, the not-for-profit organisation supporting men living with testicular cancer and prostate cancer and struggling with mental health.

In Australia, one in five men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. One man globally dies by suicide every minute. Testicular cancer is the most common cancer among younger men.

Gillette has been a proud supporter of Movember for the past five years, donating $600,000 to the cause. Procter & Gamble is now officially a major sponsor of Movember, with both Gillette and Braun coming onboard to support the cause.

“We are tremendously excited about our three-year partnership and what we have planned together in and outside of Movember. We have achieved great success already with Gillette, and we’re delighted to now also have Braun as a major partner,” said Kieran Ryan, director of partnerships and new business at Movember.

Since 2006, Movember has invested more than $350 million in over 600 biomedical research projects with a focus on prostate and testicular cancer. They’ve also funded four prostate cancer registries and more than 1300 projects globally.

“At Procter & Gamble, we believe in being a force for growth and a force for good in the communities where we live and work. As globally leading men’s grooming brands, we can think of no better way to show our support locally here in Australia, than through Movember and its community of participants and supporters,” said Adrian Janjua, shave care vice president and commercial leader at Procter & Gamble.

“Our goal is to serve people beyond our market-leading brands and be there in greater times of need. Through our support of Movember we’ll be doing just that throughout our partnership,” Janjua said.

Funds raised through the partnership will go directly to programs that are making a difference in the lives of men, their families and their communities.

Aussies wanting to get behind the cause can shop at Coles this November, where for any Gillette and King C product purchased, a donation will be made to Movember.