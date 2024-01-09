Getty Images Launches Generative AI By iStock For Small Businesses, Designers & Marketers

Getty Images Launches Generative AI By iStock For Small Businesses, Designers & Marketers
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Getty Images has announced the launch of Generative AI by iStock, an affordable and commercially safe generative AI tool to help users and businesses easily turn their creative visions into powerful content.

Powered by NVIDIA Picasso, a foundry for custom generative AI models for visual design, and trained exclusively using high‑quality content and proprietary data from Getty Images’ creative libraries, Generative AI by iStock has been engineered to guard against generations of known products, people, places or other copyrighted elements. Not only does this mean businesses can have confidence in the content they are generating, but any licensed visual that a customer generates comes with iStock’s standard $US10,000 legal coverage that customers have with iStock’s broader image and video libraries.

The tool works seamlessly with iStock’s library of authentic and commercial‑ready imagery, including millions of exclusive photos, illustrations and videos. The addition of Generative AI by iStock gives customers multiple ways to get the right visuals for any need, including print marketing, social posts, online promotions and more.

“Using AI, creatives gain the ability to produce anything they can imagine. Our own VisualGPS research shows that 42 per cent of SMBs and SMEs are already using AI‑generated content to support their marketing efforts. Our main goal with Generative AI by iStock is to provide customers with an easy and affordable option to use AI in their creative process, without fear that something that is legally protected has snuck into the dataset and could end up in their work,” said Grant Farhall, iStock’s chief product officer.

“Our AI Generator is easy to use, produces relevant and high‑quality visuals, and is backed by our legal protection so customers can now safely use this new service, in combination with our amazing pre‑shot library, to elevate their work”.

Customers will be able to download and license any generated visual, with legal indemnification at no extra cost, giving them a low cost of entry to explore commercially safe generative AI for their marketing efforts.

iStock is also enabling advanced generative AI features through APIs for easy integration into creative applications and plugins, allowing for the modification of images.




Please login with linkedin to comment

Generative AI Getty Images

Latest News

eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate
  • Technology

eSafety Commissioner Slams Twitter/X For Creating “Perfect Storm” For Online Hate

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, haemorrhaged staff safety from its global trust and safety team and reinstated more than 6,100 Australian accounts since Elon Musk’s (pictured) takeover. The news follows the company submitting detailed information on its travails over the last year to Australia’s eSafety Commissioner. It had only previously given […]

Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!
  • Media

Sunrise Host Katie Brown Reveals Gruelling Schedule Including 3 HOURS Of Sleep!

Have you ever dreamed of being a morning breakfast host? Well, you might change your mind once you’ve seen a day in the life of Sunrise Host Katie Brown (which included a meagre 3 HOURS sleep)! The Channel Seven presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to give insight into the realities of working on breakfast […]

Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open
  • Media

Hilton Melbourne Launches Rooftop Pickleball Court Activation Ahead Of Australian Open

Ahead of the Asutralian Open, Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street (HMLQS) has become the first in Melbourne’s CBD to offer a rooftop Pickleball Court. Popping up from 12 – 28 January, HMLQS has partnered with Game4Padel to offer hotel guests and the general public the chance to play a match of pickleball against a backdrop […]

Teenager sending email from smart phone in her bed, Typing text message on smartphone. young cell phone addict teen awake at night in bed using smartphone for chatting
  • Technology

IAS: Parents Overwhelmingly Believe That Advertisers & Publishers Should Operate Responsibly

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has released a new whitepaper, finding that parents overwhelmingly believe that publishers should be concerned about the well-being of their audience and that brands have a moral imperative to advertise responsibly. The new whitepaper ‘The Rise of Responsible Media’ surveyed some 1,500 parents in partnership with MAGNA Media Trials and gathered […]

Melbourne Australia - January 23, 2015: People queue in front of Rod Laver Area entrance for Australian Open tennis.
  • Technology

Magnite Serves Up Programmatic Advertising For Tennis Australia

Magnite’s Demand Manager has been chosen by Tennis Australia as its prebid header bidding wrapper solution. Tennis Australia will use Magnite’s DV+ platform and solely implement Demand Manager as its wrapper solution to monetise its display and mobile inventory programmatically for the first time and ahead of the Australian Open. Tennis Australia is the governing […]

Close-up of female hand holding full cutlery basket with clean knife, fork, whisk. Loading to, empty out or unloading from open automatic dishwasher machine with clean utensils in home kitchen
  • Marketing

Finish & Rural Aid Celebrate 5 Years Of Water Saving

In 2024, Finish will celebrate the fifth anniversary of its #FinishWaterWaste initiative. This milestone underscores Finish’s dedication to water conservation and its ongoing support for Australian farmers in collaboration with Rural Aid, Australia’s most trusted rural charity. A crucial part of the #FinishWaterWaste initiative is empowering Aussies to save water through simple behaviour changes. Finish […]

Albany wind farm at sunset, Western Australia
  • Campaigns

Pacific Blue To Power Australian Open 2024 With 100% Renewable Energy

100 per cent renewable energy generator and retailer Pacific Blue will power the upcoming Australian Open as the Official Renewable Energy Partner of the Australian Open and Tennis Australia in 2024. The partnership will see Pacific Blue supply all of the Australian Open’s electricity needs at Melbourne Park with 100 per cent renewable energy generated from […]