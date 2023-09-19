Get Your Entry Over The Line At The B&T Awards Live Judging Day!!!

The B&T Awards are coming very, very soon. The entries are in, the shortlists are out. But, there is one important step remaining — the Live Judging Day!

On Wednesday 27 September, we’ll be holding the live judging for the finalists of all Agency of the Year categories, Marketing Team of the Year, Marketing Technology Company of the Year and People & Culture Awards.

Non-Sydney-based teams have the option to submit a 20-minute presentation, shot in a single unedited take from a fixed camera.

But, if you’re unsure how to craft a winning pitch — and, you’re in adland, so that shouldn’t be a problem! — here are some nuggets of wisdom from our very esteemed judges.

And, if you haven’t already, grab your tickets to the big night itself on 24 November!!!

“Do NOT tell the judges how you’ve always been a bridesmaid so deserve to win this year.”

“If you quote numbers, make sure they can be contextualised.”

“Make sure your technology is going to work. Lots of presentations have come undone here.”

“Don’t bring people that have nothing to contribute and don’t speak.”

“Tell us in one to two sentences, succinctly, why you should win.” “Pitch like this is the first time we have seen your agency.”

“Assume nothing.” “Don’t be arrogant – there’s nothing worse.” “Be genuine and sincere in the representation of your aims and your work. Don’t over-sell; let proof points and your personal narrative tell the story.”

“Don’t overcrowd the room.”

“Don’t kill judges with PowerPoint.”

“Rehearse!” “Enjoy the process. You’ve come this far, which means there is something special about your agency.”