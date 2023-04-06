Get Ready! The 2023 TikTok Young Lions Shortlist Is Here

Get Ready! The 2023 TikTok Young Lions Shortlist Is Here
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    We’re announcing the finalists that will compete in the second round of the 2023 TikTok Young Lions competition. 

    DIGITAL sponsored by TikTok 

    Annie Lim & Cindy Diep – Ogilvy

    Bella Plush & Shaun Mcfarlane -Special Group Australia

    Billie Gurr & Francisco Phillips – M&C Saatchi

    Casey Clarke & Zac Nairn -Dig

    Riana McKenzie & Zoe Perrin -Clemenger BBDO Australia

     

    DESIGN sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters

    Ika Jumali & Maddy Merzvinskis -CHEP Network

    Julijana Ilievska, AKQA-Millipede & Veronica Tran -AKQA

    Lauren Maneschi & Rachel Tse -Cocogun

    Lisa Lin & Nathan Brackenrig -Apparent

    Rhodesia Saykao & Chanelle Nasser -VMLY&R

     

    FILM sponsored by TikTok

    Amanda Chen & Isabel Evans -VMLY&R

    Austin Macfarlane, Serve Chilled & Lachlan Macfarlane -Khemistry

    Dean Shein & Grace Hurley -Wunderman Thompson

    Jeff Seeff & Joel Grunstein -Special Group

    Kean Szczur & Monique Horsley -Dentsu Creative

     

    MARKETING sponsored by The Pyjama Foundation

    Alana Keegan & Zara Gross -Supercheap Auto

    Christopher Devenish-Meares & Elyse Killingback -AMP

    Daniella Popovic & Victoria Vrettos -JCDecaux

    Harrison Thornton & Jade Murphy-Silver -Commonwealth Bank

    Keira Spencer & Laura Currie -Google

     

    PR sponsored by RedKite

    Abbey Farlow & Josh Bell -Red Havas

    Annabel Begeng & Lily Lazzarotti -Thinkerbell

    Bella Hayes & Millie Clout -Howatson+Company

    Fiona Sinclair & Isabel Anderson -Ogilvy

    Julian Canola Botero & Zoe Victor -Ogilvy PR

     

    MEDIA sponsored by The Trade Desk

    Ally Thompson & Sophie Gallagher -Slingshot Media

    Ben Breden, Rufus & Olivia Coxon -Initiative

    Ciaran Campbell & Viviane Dorp -Havas

    Emma Le, OMD & Taylah Barrett -News Corp Australia

    Lauren Corner, Initiative & Tyler Duncan -Matterkind

     

    Now we know our contestants, you’ll want to know how to snag that crown. 

    Key dates for round two — 24-Hour Brief & Live Pitch:

    • 18 April – Finalists to attend a live briefing session
    • 19 April– Live judging for design, digital, media, marketing and PR categories
    • 20 April – Virtual deadline for the film category
    • 20 April – Winners are announced at a cocktail party (woohoo!)

    The Misfits Media team will be in touch with the shortlisted teams directly with more details on the live briefing and judging day.

    The winners will be flown off to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France where they will compete on the global stage in the world’s largest annual gathering of the creative community for five days from 19 – 23 June 2023.

    If the opportunity to celebrate your creativity on a global stage isn’t enticement enough, the dazzling beaches that line the French Riviera and a chance to roam the famous Boulevard de la Croisette should get your creative juices flowing. 

    All submissions were assessed by over 60 high-profile industry judges, with five teams shortlisted in each category. These finalists will now participate in a second round of judging where they will be briefed and required to present a response 24 hours later. Film finalists are given 48 hours and are not required to present live.

    For more information, head to the TikTok Young Lions website HERE.

    Big pat on the back for all our creatives! Stay tuned, we’ll be in touch with more details soon. 

    Let the games begin! 

     

     

     

