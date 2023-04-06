Get Ready! The 2023 TikTok Young Lions Shortlist Is Here

We’re announcing the finalists that will compete in the second round of the 2023 TikTok Young Lions competition.

DIGITAL sponsored by TikTok

Annie Lim & Cindy Diep – Ogilvy

Bella Plush & Shaun Mcfarlane -Special Group Australia

Billie Gurr & Francisco Phillips – M&C Saatchi

Casey Clarke & Zac Nairn -Dig

Riana McKenzie & Zoe Perrin -Clemenger BBDO Australia

DESIGN sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters

Ika Jumali & Maddy Merzvinskis -CHEP Network

Julijana Ilievska, AKQA-Millipede & Veronica Tran -AKQA

Lauren Maneschi & Rachel Tse -Cocogun

Lisa Lin & Nathan Brackenrig -Apparent

Rhodesia Saykao & Chanelle Nasser -VMLY&R

FILM sponsored by TikTok

Amanda Chen & Isabel Evans -VMLY&R

Austin Macfarlane, Serve Chilled & Lachlan Macfarlane -Khemistry

Dean Shein & Grace Hurley -Wunderman Thompson

Jeff Seeff & Joel Grunstein -Special Group

Kean Szczur & Monique Horsley -Dentsu Creative

MARKETING sponsored by The Pyjama Foundation

Alana Keegan & Zara Gross -Supercheap Auto

Christopher Devenish-Meares & Elyse Killingback -AMP

Daniella Popovic & Victoria Vrettos -JCDecaux

Harrison Thornton & Jade Murphy-Silver -Commonwealth Bank

Keira Spencer & Laura Currie -Google

PR sponsored by RedKite

Abbey Farlow & Josh Bell -Red Havas

Annabel Begeng & Lily Lazzarotti -Thinkerbell

Bella Hayes & Millie Clout -Howatson+Company

Fiona Sinclair & Isabel Anderson -Ogilvy

Julian Canola Botero & Zoe Victor -Ogilvy PR

MEDIA sponsored by The Trade Desk

Ally Thompson & Sophie Gallagher -Slingshot Media

Ben Breden, Rufus & Olivia Coxon -Initiative

Ciaran Campbell & Viviane Dorp -Havas

Emma Le, OMD & Taylah Barrett -News Corp Australia

Lauren Corner, Initiative & Tyler Duncan -Matterkind

Now we know our contestants, you’ll want to know how to snag that crown.

Key dates for round two — 24-Hour Brief & Live Pitch:

18 April – Finalists to attend a live briefing session

19 April– Live judging for design, digital, media, marketing and PR categories

20 April – Virtual deadline for the film category

20 April – Winners are announced at a cocktail party (woohoo!)

The Misfits Media team will be in touch with the shortlisted teams directly with more details on the live briefing and judging day.

The winners will be flown off to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France where they will compete on the global stage in the world’s largest annual gathering of the creative community for five days from 19 – 23 June 2023.

If the opportunity to celebrate your creativity on a global stage isn’t enticement enough, the dazzling beaches that line the French Riviera and a chance to roam the famous Boulevard de la Croisette should get your creative juices flowing.

All submissions were assessed by over 60 high-profile industry judges, with five teams shortlisted in each category. These finalists will now participate in a second round of judging where they will be briefed and required to present a response 24 hours later. Film finalists are given 48 hours and are not required to present live.

For more information, head to the TikTok Young Lions website HERE.

Big pat on the back for all our creatives! Stay tuned, we’ll be in touch with more details soon.

Let the games begin!