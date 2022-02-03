Get Crackalackin! Early Bird Entries For B&T’s 30 Under 30 Awards Are Closing This Arvo!

How do you do, fellow Under 30s? Here’s the 411: the early bird entry gates for the 2022 B&T 30 Under 30 Awards are closing today, February 4 at 5pm (AEDT), so if you haven’t already, get started on those applications today!

We get it, the year’s only just begun and you’re probably swamped with tasks and paperwork to no-end. So, what better way to vindicate your hard work and dedication than putting yourself in the running for a coveted 30 Under 30 gong?

Not only are the B&T 30 Under 30 Awards widely regarded as the leading showcase for the brightest young talent working across marketing communications, but it’s also a great opportunity for you to dress up, network, and flaunt your bona fides to everyone, from your boomer boss to your office crush who you’re too nervous to spend more than three seconds with by the water cooler.

Three winners are chosen from 10 categories, as well as a Grand Prix Prize winner for the most influential individual overall, and a People’s Choice Award winner for that special someone who is the talk of the marketing comms town.

So, what are you waiting for? Rhi-Rhi’s new album? The invading Metaverse overlords? A Netflix original that doesn’t suck? Get “jiggy” with it, and submit your application today!

This year, the 30 Under 30 Awards will be held on Thursday 31 March at The Factory Theatre, 105 Victoria Rd, Marrickville. And rest assured, the event will be very COVID-safe!

30 UNDER 30 CATEGORIES

Creative Entrepreneur Journalist/Producer Marketing Media Planner/Buyer PR Project Manager Sales/Account Manager Strategy Tech

You can find all the info and how to enter here. But to save you time, we thought we’d just whack them down below…

Entries close

Friday 4th February 2022

On-time entry fee $199

Late entries close

Friday 11th February 2022

Late entry fee $249

People’s choice poll launching

Monday 14th February 2022

Shortlist announced

Wednesday 9th March 2022

Early bird tickets close

Monday 14th March 2022

People’s choice poll closing

Monday 7th March 2022

Award night

Thursday 31st March 2022

What are you waiting for? Get started on your entry here, but the most important thing is you MUST be under the age of 30 on the day of the event (Thursday 31 March) to enter. So, be sure to include your ID and profile photo with your entry.

P.S. Please save your entry in a Word doc in case so many of you jump onto the awards portal that it crashes. It’s better to be safe than sorry!

And, to avoid disappointment, we highly recommend gathering your crew and securing your spots at the 30 Under 30 Awards night by purchasing early bird tickets (your bank account will thank you later).

Stay tuned for heaps more info on the event in the coming weeks and months!