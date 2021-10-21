German Finance Reporter Hilariously Trolled By Cheeky Son During Live Cross
A typically dull finance report has gone viral after it was wonderfully gatecrashed by an overly exuberant child.
Bloomberg News was conducting a live cross with Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, who was attempting to inform viewers about the current state of the German financial industry following recent elections in the country.
Kirkegaard was doing the report via Zoom from his home office when he was suddenly and delightfully trolled by his unnamed young son to the rear of the report.
Initially, Kirkegaard tries to push the boy away but ultimately gives in and lets him run the show.
The reporter then chimes in on the interruption, jokingly asking Kirkegaard if his son “works for the Greek government”, a reference to Germany’s huge bailout of the bankrupted Greeks.
Check out the naughtiness below:
A special guest on @bsurveillance was very excited about Weidmann’s departure from the Bundesbank pic.twitter.com/o2sgMk2MK0
— Aggi (@aggichristiane) October 20, 2021
And, of course, people are comparing it to the classic moment in 2017 when two kids utterly destroyed their father’s BBC report live to air. Re-live it below:
