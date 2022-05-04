German Coach Mangles His English In Hilarious NSFW Press Conference

The Brits can still have a prickly relationship with their German cousins, but apparently not so manager of the Liverpool Football Club and German, Jurgen Klopp, who, apparently, the Poms have taken to as one of their own such is the affection for the 54-year-old coach.

One of Klopp’s more endearing features is occasionally mangling his English, which was once again on display over the weekend.

Klopp was speaking to the media ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League game clash with Newcastle when he posed a question of his own.

He asked, innocently: “Why can everybody say that word and if I say it, it’s not okay?”

“Which word?” a reporter was asked in reply.

“Brain fuck,” Klopp replied.

He, of course, was attempting to say brain fog and was quickly corrected by media in the room. In better news, Liverpool went on to win the match 1-0.

Judging by the social media reaction to the coach’s faux pas, it only made him even more charming to fans. Check out some of the responses below: