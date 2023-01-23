Geoff Clarke Adds COO Of Mediabrands Australia To Remit

Mediabrands Australia has announced Geoff Clarke (lead image) will add the newly created role of COO Mediabrands Australia to his remit. As well as retaining his COO and new business development responsibilities for Initiative, Clarke takes on responsibility for driving operational and organisational improvements across the entire Group.

Mark Coad CEO Mediabrands Australia said the expanded leadership role is a timely and well-deserved recognition for Geoff who has successfully led the Group’s ground-breaking transformational agenda.

Coad said: “Geoff is an outstanding leader. While still keeping his fingers 100 per cent on the pulse at Initiative, he successfully positioned Mediabrands as an industry leader in the use of automation and BOTs considerably reducing repetitive and menial work and significantly improving the way we work across the entire Group.

“As part of his expanded role Geoff will continue to lead IPG’s transformation agenda throughout APAC, while leading operational integration and the way our Australian businesses continue to work and collaborate together across our entire client portfolio. Importantly will also retain his COO and business growth development responsibilities at Initiative, working alongside Melissa and her senior leadership team.

“Geoff has an established industry reputation for his craft and I’m confident with his industry knowledge and zeal for solving operational problems, combined with the calibre of our teams, that he is well positioned to bring the full spectrum of his unique skillset to life. I am delighted Geoff has taken on an expanded leadership role,” Coad concluded.

Clarke’s three-decade media industry career commenced in 1993 at JWT, earning his stripes in investment planning and media buying. He went on to work in various agencies, including a stint in London, rising to the rank of Managing Director of Mediacom Australia in 2013. In 2015 he moved to Initiative as Client Partner, and later that year was promoted to Chief Operating Officer providing the leadership, management, compliance and systems necessary to effectively grow Initiative’s business and ensure its financial strength and operating efficiency. He has been instrumental in the fast-paced growth of Initiative cementing it as one of Australia’s most successful media agencies.

Of his new responsibilities and role, Geoff Clarke said: “I am going to be busy, but it is an exciting time to be in the industry. My goal is for our clients to engage Mediabrands’ agencies knowing the unique business solutions we offer are fully effective and designed for ambitious growth. This can only happen when the best operational and procedural innovations are in place and the most talented teams are available to service clients. We have both at Mediabrands’ and I am excited to bring my specialist operational skillset to all our businesses not just Initiative, and continue to drive transformational change to meet the needs of our clients today and into the future.”

The expanded remit is effective immediately.