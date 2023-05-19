Gemba Launches “Feeling It” For Toyota – Celebrating 20 Years Of Partnership With The AFL

The 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season marks the 20th year that Toyota has been the Premier Partner of the Australian Football League, and to celebrate the milestone, Gemba and the iconic automaker have launched an all-new sponsorship activation campaign.

‘Oh What A Feeling’ is a tagline synonymous with Toyota, and after so many years supporting the game, the brand truly understands how footy makes fans feel. The joy, the agony and the elation. The pride of pulling on your first jumper, and the validation of raising up the cup. How this game, more than ever before, is open to everyone. Footy has us feeling every emotion, at every level. That’s Good for Footy.

A hero film that launched on Channel 7 and Fox Footy shows the pride of the Adelaide ‘Camry’ Crows first game in 1991, the joy of the Swans breakthrough premiership win of 2005, and the agony and elation of Dom Sheed’s incredible premiership winning kick of 2018, depending which side of the fence you were on.

It showcases the raw ambition of a young Daisy Pearce, and the validation she felt raising the premiership cup years later. It heroes the inspiration and inclusion of those playing the game with a disability, and the belief and positivity felt from local footy clubs, raising almost $10 million to date with the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle.

The campaign celebrates more than just a legacy with the AFL. It demonstrates Toyota’s impressive contribution to footy communities at every level, including ongoing partnerships with the AFLW, the Toyota AFL Wheelchair Championships and the Toyota AFL Inclusion Carnival.

Each of these Toyota partnerships has their own cutdown film, including print and OOH executions that are being rolled out during the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

