Gallery: IMAA, Tonic Media Network & Mamamia Host International Women’s Day Events In Sydney and Melbourne
Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA) hosted two events on International Women’s Day (March 8), furthering its commitment to empowering women in media and striving for gender equality across the industry.
The IMAA partnered with Tonic Media Network for its Melbourne event and leading national publisher Mamamia in Sydney, with the events attracting more than 120 members.
In Melbourne, attendees heard from keynote speaker Sam Mostyn, who recently chaired the Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce. The task force presented a report to the Federal Government last year, focused on unleashing the full potential of women to contribute to the Australian economy. Alarmingly, the report found that Australian women still face deep, broad-ranging gender inequality, and despite some progress made in recent years, women still shoulder a disproportionate burden of unpaid labour across all spheres of life.
Mostyn shared her insights into this work, along with her deep experience inside some of Australia’s biggest businesses, leading discussions about the need for change within the media industry.
“Many agencies – most with strong female leadership – have made significant changes to their workplace culture to include more gender diversity and inclusive policies. However, the release of the task force data highlights the enduring journey towards achieving comprehensive equality. The conversation sparked by Sam’s work and experience is timely and inspiring, underscoring the need for progress in our industry. We’re grateful to the IMAA for their support in amplifying voices from Melbourne’s leading agencies, driving inspiration and tangible change,” said Tonic Media Network commercial director Sev Celik.
The Melbourne event also marked the launch of Tonic Media Network’s The Third Act content series – a $1 million commitment to help improve the financial, physical and emotional well-being of women in their mid-life years.
“The Third Act provides a community platform to create meaningful connections between brands and our audience, in point-of-care environments, that are trusted and credible. The Third Act is deliberately designed to educate not just women of a certain age but everyone around them. These issues and actions should not be treated as ‘secret women’s business’; they impact us all,” Celik said.
In Sydney, event attendees heard from Mamamia Out Loud podcast hosts Mia Freedman, Mamamia co-founder and chief creative officer, and Executive Editors Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens.
The team debated key issues currently in conversation among Australian women alongside IMAA Chair Jacquie Alley, who joined the hosts to discuss what the industry can do to accelerate progress for women.
“Mamamia was thrilled to host members of the IMAA for International Women’s Day. For Mamamia, we view every day as International Women’s Day, but also note the importance of finding a time to come together as an industry and celebrate women. As a business, we are aligned with the focus that the IMAA has put into guiding and supporting emerging female leaders within the independent industry – they were the perfect partner to share our International Women’s Day morning,” said Mamamia chief revenue officer, Nat Harvey.
“The IMAA is committed to empowering women in the Australian media industry, inspiring them to push boundaries and achieve, and providing opportunities for them to upskill and further their education. As an organisation, our focus is on improving the workplace culture and gender representation across the indie media sector – we’ve been buoyed by the significant number of member organisations who have already made tangible changes to their policies to push the needle on gender diversity across our industry. The Tonic Health Media and Mamamia events were the perfect forum to further educate our members and drive our gender equality goals,” said IMAA Chair, Jacquie Alley.
“The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day – ‘Count her in’ – is really pertinent as companies need to step up and lean in to counting women in to be equals in their organisation at all levels. The media industry is not immune and we all need to do more; it’s our responsibility as an industry. Future generations should not have to experience gender inequality, regardless of education and experience, and that’s what we are aiming for,” said IMAA DE&I Council chair, Angela Smith.
Please login with linkedin to commentimaa international women's day Mammamia Tonic Media Network
Latest News
REVEALED: The Shortlist For 2024’s Women Leading Tech Awards!
It's the biggest announcement of the year! Except for the actual winners, of course.
ACM Considers Selling Three Largest Newspapers
Will 'The Cat' skin ACM of its three largest assets?
Tangram Expands Its Footprint Across Asia Pacific & Europe
Agency operations expert Tangram lives up to its namesake. Like the geometrical puzzle that can make all sorts of awesome shapes, the agency expert gets advertising, marketing and comms agencies’ houses in order. With extensive experience across creative services, account and project management, finance, and operations, Tangram transforms agency workflows, improves and streamlines processes, maximises […]
“The Most Effective Strategy Is To Simply Just Do It”: Throwing Over-Thinking Out The Window When It Comes To Branding
While the ‘why’ of branding has gained traction, many brands struggle to bridge the gap between promise and delivery. In this op-ed, Dan Parritt (lead image), co-founder and managing partner at Molasses, writes that sometimes the most effective strategy is to simply ‘Just Do It.’ Over the last decade, the ‘why’ has become a focus […]
CBA & Microsoft Deepen Gen AI Partnership
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) has announced it is deepening its existing partnership with Microsoft after signing a new ‘letter of intent’ to work together on a range of initiatives to deliver more for customers. Under the extended partnership, CBA will work with Microsoft to drive greater customer benefits through wider adoption of generative AI […]
Zitcha Goes Global With Brand New Europe Office & Sales Team
Zitcha continues its international expansion, launching operations in Europe with an office in London and appointing Darren Jacobs and Dan Sands as EMEA sales directors. Zitcha’s retail media platform integrates on-site, off-site, and in-store assets and is already empowering retailers across seven countries, including Coles Group (Australia), The Warehouse Group (New Zealand), Peavey Mart (Canada), […]
Cocogun, UnLtd, & Zenith Extend MissingSchool’s ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’ Campaign
Lockdowns taught us all a vital lesson. Children can – and must – stay connected to their classmates and teachers to overcome the negative impacts of school isolation in a health crisis. Cocogun, UnLtd, Zenith and partners have joined forces to support 1 in 3 students who are invisible and lonely when they can’t physically […]
Forethought Appoints Diane Shelton & Andrew Slot As Joint Managing Directors
Marketing advisory, strategy, and analytics company Forethought have announced Diane Shelton and Andrew Slot’s appointment as joint managing directors, effective immediately. Lead Image: L to R – Andrew Slot, Ken Roberts, Diane Shelton In their new roles, Shelton and Slot will work closely with and report to Forethought executive chairman and founder Ken Roberts. The […]
Macca’s Kicks Off The Footy Season With New Campaign Via DDB Sydney
Whether you’re a fan, coach, commentator, or star of Rugby League, Macca’s is the place those in footy head to before or after the game. That’s the message of a new campaign created by DDB Sydney, which celebrates footy’s return to the menu and leverages Macca’s partnerships with Rugby League. Voiced by legendary league commentator […]
VB Launches Low-Carb Beer For When You Are “Watchin’ Your Rig”
The low-carb beer market is set for a big cold shake-up when VB Low Carb launches this week. With low-carb beer increasingly popular, VB Low Carb is a full-flavoured, full-strength and thirst-quenching drop brewed for the harsh Australian climate. But, with 33% less carbs than regular VB, it’s for beer lovers with a hard-earned thirst […]
Light, Music, Ideas & Food In The Spotlight As Vivid Sydney Launches 2024 Program
Vivid Sydney has unveiled a captivating program for 2024. From 24 May to 15 June, the festival promises 23 nights of unforgettable experiences, exploring the theme of ‘Humanity’ through Light, Music, Ideas and Food. Vivid Sydney 2024 highlights include; 40km-long laser beams to be projected from the city’s tallest structure, Sydney Tower 2023 Archibald Prize […]
Hamish & Andy Launch Hubbl With Hilarious Campaign Via Mindshare
Australia’s newest transformative TV technology, Hubbl, has today kicked off a national advertising campaign starring brand ambassadors Hamish Blake and Andy Lee. The campaign dubbed ‘Hubbl & Andy’ sees the iconic duo tackle common pain points with streaming, leveraging their iconic sense of humour to show off product features in a fun and entertaining way […]
Hawke’s Brewing Co. Fights Addictive Gambling & Climate Change Unveiling The Pokie That Donates To Charity
Hawke’s Brewing Co. has unveiled a bespoke gaming machine that donates all of its ‘takings’ to environmental causes. Built-in partnership with technology innovation company Nakatomi, the ‘Game for Good’ will live inside the brewing company’s hospitality venue, The Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre, where guests who grab a beer from the bar will be […]
The Growth Distillery Reveals How Brands Are Embracing Community To Achieve Unparalleled Growth
The Growth Distillery, in collaboration with Present Company, has released a groundbreaking exploration into the value of communities, finding that they are crucial to long-term business growth. Lead image: Dan Krigstein, director of The Growth Distillery Virtuous Value Creation: A Briefing On Community reviewed the gaming sector, an industry made up of businesses seeking connection, […]
The Future Of TV Advertising: Ad Downturn Is Cyclical, But Bulging ‘Martech Muscle’ Will Continue To Erode Media Budgets
YouTube team feeling very smug after TV industry copped it big time at the Future of TV this week.
TV Ratings: Seven Storms To Victory As Swans Defeat Demons In AFL
Solace for sports fans everywhere as MAFS' merciful absence sees Seven take top the TV ratings.
Kylie Minogue, Magda Szubanski & Penny Wong Revealed As Skittles LGBTQIA+ Champions
Skittles studiously avoiding any "taste the rainbow" double entendre, here.
Aussie Sunscreen Brand Sells Out $45 Cream Following Khloe Kardashian Endorsement
Amazing what a high-profile endorsement can get you. No word on whether Kanye's new boo approves, however.
L’Oréal Paris Welcomes Mary Fowler As New Brand Ambassador Via Cyclone Creative
B&T wonders whether Fowler was a last-minute replacement for Sam Kerr.
Introducing The World’s Most Illegal Beer – Just Because It’s Made By Women!
B&T firmly believes that VB should be illegal worldwide too, mainly because it's terrible.
Amperity Adds New Tools To AmpAI Tech Suite To Fix Data Quality & Access Issues
The only access issues B&T faces is getting the key in our front door following a long industry lunch.
Tecala’s Head Of Marketing Bec Ney: “Be Patient, Be Kind, Work Hard & The Rest Will Fall Into Place”
Tech marketing boss does not contracting carpal tunnel from furious coding not recommended, however.
Born Bred Talent Celebrates International Women’s Day With Month-Long Initiative Supporting Women’s Charities
Born Bred Talent determined to out-do rest of adland with month-long IWD initiative, here.
Rupert Murdoch Engaged AGAIN!
The molecular biologist says she's excited to study "just how long" Rupert Murdoch can live.
Trailblazers & Pioneers: Komo Celebrates Women’s Impact In Technology
We look at 5 inspiring women from across the tech industry here, bet you'll never guess who's on the list!
Paramount’s Rashell Habib: “I Once Had Breaking News As I Was Bathing My 1-Year-Old”
Habib's excuse for cutting bath time short didn't wash with her child, ironically.
Seven Celebrates UN Women Partnership With Powerful Women Appearing Across The Network
Seven ringing the bell on IWD. B&T expects network received plenty of letters asking when International Men's Day is.
SOFI Spritz & Sanpellegrino Partner With THE LUME Melbourne
THE LUME Melbourne has welcomed two beverage partners, SOFI and Sanpellegrino, to open its new Renaissance-themed dining area as part of its new Leonardo da Vinci experience. Travel back in time at Caffè Medici for an immersive culinary experience sure to ignite your taste buds. Indulge in the rich tapestry of Italian cuisine, enjoying a […]
MONEYME Kicks Goals With Seven Network & AFL Legend Luke Hodge
MONEYME banking on campaign with AFL & Seven doing the numbers, here.
Cindy Gallop To Female Founders: “Let’s Design Our Own Playing Field”
Cindy Gallop gracing the pages of B&T again today. And this one's a cracker.
Media Boss Warns Meta’s News Exit Could Have “Severe” Effects On Regional Media
Given Zuck's alacrity for big redundancy rounds, we doubt he cares if some regional hacks lose their jobs.
Bullfrog Breaks The Mould On Nutraceutical Ads With New Work For Epijoint
Given our diet consists of happy hour schooners and parmis, we still have no idea what a nutraceutical is.
Trust In Supermarkets Plummets As Bunnings Is Crowned Australia’s Most Trusted Brand
Woolies & Coles scramble to organise car park sausage sizzles and procure big hats on the back of this news.
A New Era Of Audio Arrives As LiSTNR Launches AdTech Hub
Just what everyone wanted this IWD: a new suite of adtech tools.
Nine Ad Manager Partners With 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards Programmes
Australia's Big Business Champion Awards said to be fuming at Nine's snub.
News Corp Australia Titles Unite For 2024 Olympic Coverage
Nine remains coy on whether near-certain Parisian strike action during the Olympics would scupper its coverage.