G Squared Hires The Hallway’s Chris Murphy To Lead New Creative Arm

Digital consultancy G Squared has launched a performance media creative division that will be led by The Hallway’s former general manager, Chris Murphy.

The new capability enables G Squared clients to tap into a team of creative specialists who will develop, optimise and scale effective campaigns across digital media channels.

G Squared said that it launched the practice due to strong demand for high performing creative campaigns across digital media.

He is the second senior hire at G Squared in the past month. In April the consultancy appointed John Phung to the newly-created role of head of data and analytics to lead data analysis and reporting capabilities across creative, paid media, SEO and web.

Murphy, whose job title is head of creative, brings more than a decade of experience at creative agencies in the UK and Australia including, Wunderman Thompson, BWM Dentsu, Saatchi and Saatchi London and Grey London.

He spent more than four years at The Hallway where he set up the agency’s performance arm before becoming general manager, and worked with clients including BINGE, GWM Haval and Tourism Fiji.

“As media evolves and client requirements change, delivering high-impact creative which is iterative, scalable and drives results is no longer a nice to have, but essential for strong returns on marketing investment,” G Squared co-founder and director of performance Chris Photios said.

“We’re delighted that Chris, with his extensive agency and brand experience has joined G Squared to build this new offering and ensure our partners realise their business growth targets.”

Murphy is a Marketing Academy scholar, UnLtd Ambassador for Good and an advocate for the next generation of ad professionals. He is the host and creator of the YouTube channel ‘Sh*t. What now?’ which provides advice to young executives breaking into the industry.

He said: “Clients need work that works in this economy. They need to see it make a difference with immediacy and have the ability to optimise campaigns in real time. Laser-focused performance creative campaigns are now critical and I can’t wait to get stuck in and start this exciting new chapter of my career.”