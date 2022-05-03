Furphy’s #WhatTheTruck Campaign Goes Viral As Onlookers Marvel At Lodged Vehicle

The recent campaign by popular beer brand Furphy for its new crisp lager, in which it stuck a truck in one of Sydney’s central streets, has quickly gained the attention of the online community.

The truck has been placed in Sydney CBD’s Little Hunter street, with by-passers stopping to investigate and take selfies with the lodged vehicle and posting the on their social media profiles.

Some were quick to recognise the brand while others showed a bit more curious about what it was all about.

Additionally, the campaign has been put on the spotlight by local media, with the Betoota Advocate sharing a truly unique point of view of a tradie who seemed troubled by the truck’s upside position.

The installation was brought to life thanks to a collaboration by Furphy and Aussie agency Thinkerbell. It was made to create real “What the Truck” moments, as its creators have pointed out.