“From A to Double ‘D’, we want Australians to check ’em regularly”: Aussie Confectionery Brand Partners With National Breast Cancer Foundation

Australian family-owned confectionery brand Double ‘D’ is making a monthly donation plus 5% of all online sales from their hugely popular Smart Sweets range to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) for the next 12 months.

The announcement was made by Double ‘D’ managing director, Justin Hughes at the mid-point of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We get lots of questions about the origin of our name, we’re not oblivious to its double meaning, but rather than shy away from it, we decided lean in and use the humour around the messaging to throw light on a serious subject,” said Justin. “Humour aside, we are incredibly proud to have partnered with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) to support their vision of Zero Deaths from breast cancer”.

Since their inception in 1994, the NBCF has invested over $200million and funded over 600 world-class breast cancer research projects. Their research aims to better understand every facet of breast cancer, with all research working towards one main goal – Zero Deaths from breast cancer.

Early detection plays a vital role in the journey towards Zero Deaths from breast cancer which is why Double D is throwing its support behind the cause, encourging Australians to regularly self-check.

“The National Breast Cancer Foundation is excited to welcome Double ‘D’ as a corporate partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and are grateful for their generosity to donate 5 per cent from the online sales of their Smart Sweets range. These proceeds will be used to fund world-class breast cancer research and their clever DD campaign will help raise awareness about breast cancer in a light-hearted and engaging way,” said Associate Professor Cleola Anderiesz, National Breast Cancer Foundation CEO.

The Double ‘D’ Team has been part of the Australian confectionery landscape for over 100 years with the fourth generation of the Hughes family now leading the company into the 21st century.

The Smart Sweets range includes four flavours – Fruits & Cream, Sour, Berry and Sour Cola Gummies – they’re all low in sugar, high in fibre and have nothing artificial added.