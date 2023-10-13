“From A to Double ‘D’, we want Australians to check ’em regularly”: Aussie Confectionery Brand Partners With National Breast Cancer Foundation

“From A to Double ‘D’, we want Australians to check ’em regularly”: Aussie Confectionery Brand Partners With National Breast Cancer Foundation
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    Australian family-owned confectionery brand Double ‘D’ is making a monthly donation plus 5% of all online sales from their hugely popular Smart Sweets range to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) for the next 12 months.

    The announcement was made by Double ‘D’ managing director, Justin Hughes at the mid-point of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.   

    “We get lots of questions about the origin of our name, we’re not oblivious to its double meaning, but rather than shy away from it, we decided lean in and use the humour around the messaging to throw light on a serious subject,” said Justin. “Humour aside, we are incredibly proud to have partnered with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) to support their vision of Zero Deaths from breast cancer”. 

    Since their inception in 1994, the NBCF has invested over $200million and funded over 600 world-class breast cancer research projects. Their research aims to better understand every facet of breast cancer, with all research working towards one main goal – Zero Deaths from breast cancer.  

    Early detection plays a vital role in the journey towards Zero Deaths from breast cancer which is why Double D is throwing its support behind the cause, encourging Australians to regularly self-check.

    “The National Breast Cancer Foundation is excited to welcome Double ‘D’ as a corporate partner for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and are grateful for their generosity to donate 5 per cent from the online sales of their Smart Sweets range. These proceeds will be used to fund world-class breast cancer research and their clever DD campaign will help raise awareness about breast cancer in a light-hearted and engaging way,” said Associate Professor Cleola Anderiesz, National Breast Cancer Foundation CEO.

    The Double ‘D’ Team has been part of the Australian confectionery landscape for over 100 years with the fourth generation of the Hughes family now leading the company into the 21st century. 

    The Smart Sweets range includes four flavours – Fruits & Cream, Sour, Berry and Sour Cola Gummies – they’re all low in sugar, high in fibre and have nothing artificial added.




    Please login with linkedin to comment

    double d National Breast Cancer Foundation

    Latest News

    Livewire and EssenceMediaCom Deliver New Video Game Partnership Through UberEats
    • Marketing

    Livewire and EssenceMediaCom Deliver New Video Game Partnership Through UberEats

    Livewire, the global gaming marketing company, and EssenceMediacom have delivered an exclusive collaboration between tech platform Uber Eats and Starfield, Bethesda ANZ’s hot new video game that launched in early September. The Starfield storefront features a collection of food, beverages and unique items that will be available for a limited time until sold out and […]

    InMobi Introduces Addressability Gradient, Empowering Advertisers to Solve Identity-Loss Challenges
    • Advertising

    InMobi Introduces Addressability Gradient, Empowering Advertisers to Solve Identity-Loss Challenges

    InMobi today unveiled InMobi Addressability Gradient, a platform designed to support marketers throughout the transition from identity-centric targeting to new solutions that have limited consumer identity signals. This AI-powered innovative tool marks a significant stride forward in addressing the challenges posed by the ever-evolving landscape of digital advertising.  The Gradient enables advertisers to navigate the […]

    Yahoo Integrates Identity solution With Twilio Segment
    • Technology

    Yahoo Integrates Identity solution With Twilio Segment

    Yahoo has announced a new integration with Twilio Segment Customer Data Platform (CDP) to drive greater advertising reach and relevance, without relying on third-party cookies. Twilio Segment’s direct integration with Yahoo ConnectID will enable advertisers to future-proof their business and activate first-party data across screens in a cookieless world. More than 25,000 businesses worldwide use […]

    A fun depiction of a competitive TV game show, stylized in late 1970's or early 1980's fashion. The contestants are asked quiz trivia questions to see who will win the grand prize! The participants hold their hands over their buzzers to signal they have the answer.
    • Marketing

    Friday Trivia Time!

    It's Friday! Which can mean only one thing - it's B&T trivia time! That and doing little to no work this afternoon.

    NOVA And Amazon Extend Partnership With New Alexa Campaign
    • Marketing

    NOVA And Amazon Extend Partnership With New Alexa Campaign

    NOVA Entertainment has announced a new campaign as part of its partnership with Amazon Alexa, continuing to educate the growing smart speaker audience on the ease and accessibility of NOVA’s content through Alexa-enabled devices.   Following the success of Australian industry-first campaign last year, the latest campaign features the Nova’s national Drive show Ricki-Lee, Tim […]

    Scope3 Raises $20M USD In Series B Funding Led By GV
    • Marketing

    Scope3 Raises $20M USD In Series B Funding Led By GV

    Scope3, the collaborative sustainability platform decarbonising media and advertising, has announced a $20 million Series B funding round led by GV. (Pictured Above: Left – Anne Coghlan, COO and co-founder of Scope3. Right – Brian O’Kelley, CEO and co-founder of Scope3) The investment will be used to accelerate the development of Scope3’s collaborative sustainability platform […]

    Genesis Inspires The Next Generation Of Kiwi Innovators In New Work From Bastion Shine
    • Marketing

    Genesis Inspires The Next Generation Of Kiwi Innovators In New Work From Bastion Shine

    Genesis has announced its latest campaign showcasing the Genesis School-gen programme. School-gen has been running for over 16 years, providing free STEM teaching resources and learning tools to primary schools around New Zealand.  Many of New Zealand’s jobs of the future will require STEM skills. As a Kiwi business employing a large number of STEM […]

    SXSW: Prime Video Pop-Up Experience Brings Fictional Worlds To Life
    • Marketing

    SXSW: Prime Video Pop-Up Experience Brings Fictional Worlds To Life

    Prime Video has announced the launch of Primeville an immersive pop-up experience taking over Fratelli Fresh Darling Harbour at SXSW Sydney from October 17 – 21. Just like Prime Video transports you to different worlds with its hit shows, Primeville is the portal to your streaming dreams. It’s a small town inspired by Prime Video’s […]