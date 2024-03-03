Free TV Launches Major Advertising Campaign To Protect Free Sport & TV Content

Free TV Launches Major Advertising Campaign To Protect Free Sport & TV Content
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Free TV will launch a major television advertising blitz to warn Australians that free content will increasingly disappear without a Federal Government intervention.

The peak body for free TV broadcasters, including Seven, Nine and Ten, is urging the Government to strengthen its Prominence and Anti-siphoning Bill.

The advertising campaign, which will launch nationally today, highlights the increased prospect of free TV disappearing behind paywalls without changes to the legislation.

Free TV CEO Bridget Fair said the Free For Everyone campaign puts the public interest first. “Australians deserve to know that their access to free news, sport and other content is under threat unless the federal government acts,” she said.

“The bill before parliament correctly acknowledges this threat but needs crucial changes if we’re going to keep access to TV fair and equitable”.

“As it stands, people who watch free sport through the internet have no guarantees paid streaming services won’t buy up the rights and lock broadcasts behind paywalls”.

“We’re already seeing this with Amazon buying rights to ICC cricket tournaments including the next Cricket World Cup”.

“The bill in its current form also sets an unnecessarily long timeframe to secure the availability of free local TV services on smart TVs”.

“These two major oversights must be fixed to protect the free universal access of local TV services and sport for every Australian”.

The bill prevents subscription streaming services such as Amazon, Apple and Disney from buying exclusive terrestrial broadcast rights to iconic sporting events like the Olympics, AFL, NRL and cricket, but they can still acquire exclusive digital rights and lock out the millions of Australians who watch free sport on services such as 7plus, 9Now and 10 Play.

In another oversight, the bill only requires the free apps of local broadcasters and a Live TV tile be available on new smart TVs that are manufactured 18 months after the legislation receives assent, meaning millions will miss out in the interim.

Free TV is calling for the following changes to the bill:

Prominence

  • Reduce the implementation period from 18 months to a maximum of six months
  • Extend the rules to existing TVs that receive software updates
  • Ensure that viewers are presented with both free and paid options when searching
    for content
  • Require electronic TV guides to include local free TV services

Anti‐siphoning

  • Require that both the free broadcast and free digital streaming rights be acquired
    by a free broadcaster before the event can be acquired by a pay TV or subscription
    streaming provider
  • Do not extend the automatic de-listing period from six to 12 months, as many
    sporting events are acquired within this timeframe



Please login with linkedin to comment

free tv

Latest News

Accenture Acquires The Lumery To Strengthen Its Marketing Transformation Services In Australia
  • Marketing

Accenture Acquires The Lumery To Strengthen Its Marketing Transformation Services In Australia

Accenture has acquired The Lumery, a Melbourne-based marketing technology (martech) consultancy that helps leading organisations deliver seamless customer experiences and transform their marketing services. The acquisition will strengthen the marketing transformation capabilities of Accenture Song – the firm’s tech-powered creative group – and add significant depth to its offerings in Australia, such as personalisation, CRM […]

Meta Deal Required Network 10 To Share 18,000 Videos On Facebook
  • Media

Meta Deal Required Network 10 To Share 18,000 Videos On Facebook

Following Friday’s controversial news that Facebook is abandoning its news content deals with local content providers, the Australian Financial Review has shed some light on the nature of the deals. Summary agreements obtained by the AFR, owned by Nine, show that Network 10 was required to upload some 18,000 videos to Facebook in return for […]

Aveo & Publicis Launch Campaign Celebrating Finding Your Together
  • Campaigns

Aveo & Publicis Launch Campaign Celebrating Finding Your Together

Australian retirement living provider, Aveo, reminds Australians of the importance of finding togetherness at all stages of life through a new multi-channel campaign via Publicis Worldwide Australia. We know that through every life stage, the community we share experiences with greatly contributes to our happiness and enriches our lives. The campaign embraces Aveo’s role in […]

Industry Experts Encourage Regional Advertising At First 2024 Boomtown Masterclass
  • Advertising

Industry Experts Encourage Regional Advertising At First 2024 Boomtown Masterclass

Advertising in regional Australia should be a ‘no-brainer’, according to national industry experts, who kicked off Boomtown’s 2024 masterclass series last week. Boomtown – the collaborative representing the millions of people living in regional Australia – held its first regional media masterclass for 2024 last week, with close to 100 industry representatives in attendance. Participants […]

B&T 30 Under 30 Finalist Rosemary Ball: From Bed-Bound To Getting My Dream Job
  • Media

B&T 30 Under 30 Finalist Rosemary Ball: From Bed-Bound To Getting My Dream Job

When The Shannon Company’s Rosemary Ball saw her name on the shortlist of the PR category for B&T’s 30 under 30 awards last year, it was a “surreal” moment. “I genuinely cried,” she told B&T. There was a time when having a career, much less being shortlisted for an award, was a distant dream for […]

Spotlight On Sponsors: Fresh Melbourne Storm Deals Drive The Team Into 2024
  • Marketing

Spotlight On Sponsors: Fresh Melbourne Storm Deals Drive The Team Into 2024

It’s been a rough few seasons for the Melbourne Storm, but despite a bought of injuries to superstar players, the team somehow pulled their way into the top three last year. Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we unpack all the major sponsorship news from each NRL and AFL team in the lead-up to the new season. With […]

Albo Responds To Meta: “Not the Australian way”
  • Media

Albo Responds To Meta: “Not the Australian way”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Meta’s decision to stop paying for Australian news is “not the Australian way” and that he is “very concerned” about the announcement. Meta today confirmed it will walk away from funding Aussie journalism once the current content deals expire in what is a significant blow to Australia’s largest publishers. […]

Media Outlets Respond To Meta’s Decision To Stop Funding Australian News
  • Media
  • Technology

Media Outlets Respond To Meta’s Decision To Stop Funding Australian News

The Australian media industry has responded to Meta’s decision to walk away from funding Aussie journalism once the current content deals expire. In a blow to local media outlets, Meta said it will not enter negotiations to extend deals to pay Australian media companies for the news that appears on its platforms. Michael Miller, News […]

FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity
  • Media

FIVEAA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

NOVA Entertainment has today announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity for FIVEAA, Adelaide’s premier commercial talkback station. The forward-looking brand refresh reflects FIVEAA’s new lineup and vision while paying homage to the station’s previous logo and rich heritage. Built upon the new tagline of Always Adelaide, the new direction celebrates the ‘AA’ branding […]

Fabulate Wins Big At AiMCO Awards
  • Marketing

Fabulate Wins Big At AiMCO Awards

Australian social and content marketing workflow platform Fabulate has won big at the industry’s annual AiMCO Awards, taking out the highly competitive Best Influencer Marketing Technology Service category. Lead image: Fabulate team at Aimco Awards The win saw the start up platform, which has a team of around 50, receive the industry recognition against competitor […]

Hubbl Is Here: Newest Transformative TV Tech On Sale March 10
  • Media

Hubbl Is Here: Newest Transformative TV Tech On Sale March 10

Australia’s newest transformative TV technology, Hubbl, will be on sale from March 10 in Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi retail stores nationally and via Hubbl.com.au. Lead Image: Foxtel CEO Patrick Delany at Hubbl Launch. Also from March 10, Hubbl will unveil a national advertising campaign starring brand ambassadors Hamish Blake and Andy Lee. The multi-channel […]