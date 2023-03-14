Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign

Gelato Messina Saddles Up With Dutch Bike Company LEKKER In Free Ice Cream Campaign
9Gelato Messina has partnered with Dutch bike brand LEKKER to offer free gelato.

To enhance the LEKKER test ride experience, Gelato Messina is offering 1 free scoop of ice cream* with every test ride booked via LEKKER between 15 Mar – Sun 9 Apr.

To make it even better, LEKKER has prepared pre-determined bike routes from their stores in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane which will guide test riders to their nearest by Gelato Messina Store. Each test bike will be set up with a Quad Lock so riders can easily house their phone and enjoy a safe ride.

Test riders will be prompted to follow the suggested route to their destination, Gelato Messina. Enjoy an afternoon ride with LEKKER along with a complimentary Messina gelato scoop. This is one you won’t want to miss out on.

Kelvin White, commercial director, LEKKER Bikes commented on the partnership between LEKKER and Messina:

“Gelato Messina and LEKKER have a combined mission in this world: to make people happy. Whether you’re eating Messina’s delicious gelato or riding our LEKKER (e)-bikes through the city with the wind in your hair – both brands believe it’s all about putting a smile on someone’s face. Because of this, it made sense for us to partner up with Messina, creating an experience for our (test)riders across our 3 brand stores in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney whereby riders can channel their inner-child: hop on a bike and eat gelato.

“The LEKKER brand originated on the sands of Bondi Beach back in 2009 by our Dutch founder Meindert Wolfraad. When Meindert arrived in Bondi, he soon realised that there was something missing: his bike. Having grown up in the Netherlands he was very accustomed to a bike being the primary mode of transport, so it came as a surprise that this wasn’t the case in sunny Sydney.

“During the process of developing the first bike, he learned that a comfortable, everyday commuter bike was a totally new concept for the Australian consumer back then; the majority of Australians were more familiar with mountain and racing bikes.

“Meindert made it his mission to adapt the traditional Dutch bicycle to fit the Australian rider- keeping in mind the extreme weather and different terrains. Maintaining the foundation of a Dutch bicycle was essential: they had to be practical, comfortable, convenient and stylish.

“We strive to get more Aussies familiar with the experience of ‘Riding and Moving the Amsterdam Way’. For example, in Amsterdam bicycles are used by most people because of their convenience and the many cycle lanes we have. It’s easy and fast to get around town. Driving a car is discouraged by the Dutch government and parking is expensive. We are starting to see more and more Aussies adapting to e-Bikes and cycling in general.

“Especially over the last 5 years we have experienced growth. In Melbourne we see a LEKKER Bike on every street corner, with Brisbane showing an increasingly rapid pace of eBike adoption. The reason being that in recent years, both cities have invested heavily in more cycling infrastructure and more bike trails that connect the suburbs to the CBD. It’s imperative that consumers feel confident and safe when making an informed decision around cycling as an (e)mobility solution. This sense of scepticism is felt a little more in a city like Sydney, where the ability to create space for improved cycling infrastructure is more challenging.

“It’s also a good example of where we need to prioritise bikes over cars in order to create the sense of safety that is imperative for a more seamless eBike adoption. It’s interesting to compare the Netherlands to Australia, in this instance, where the majority of people on the roads are on bikes. We were brought up riding bikes safely alongside road traffic, daily. In order for Australians to gain confidence in bikes and cars sharing the road, there needs to be continued improvements in infrastructure, as well as more education around road safety.

“It’s not quite the Netherlands yet, but we’re excited to be a part of the journey and debate to help get it there.”

