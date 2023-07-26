Foxtel Unveils Exclusive Partnership With The UFC

The Foxtel Group and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) today announced a new multi-year agreement which will see Main Event – available only on Foxtel and Kayo Sports – become the exclusive home of Pay-Per-View in Australia for all UFC events from January 1, 2024.

This expanded partnership cements Main Event as the undisputed home of PPV in Australia with a rich history of showcasing the biggest UFC fights in the world – and building the next generation of fighters – since 2008.

Under the new agreement, starting next year, fans looking to purchase a PPV via UFC Fight Pass will be redirected to Foxtel and Kayo Sports’ Main Event platform for exclusive access to unmissable fights. UFC Fight Pass will continue to showcase unforgettable archived bouts, highlights and breaking UFC news from around the world.

UFC’s popularity has soared since it was first broadcast in Australia in 2008. There are now more than 700 million UFC fans across the globe. In Australia and New Zealand, UFC counts more than 4.3 million fans and features the youngest fan base of any professional sport in Australia with 48 per cent aged between 18-39.

L-R: Alex Volkanovski, Patrick Delany, Rebecca McCloy, Dave Shaw, Peter Kloczko, Bam Bam Tuivasa

UFC fighters including Alex Volkanovski, Tai Tuivasa and Jack Jenkins today joined UFC and Foxtel Group executives along with more than 500 fight fans at an event on Sydney Harbour to celebrate the news.

Foxtel Group CEO, Patrick Delany, said: “For 15 years we have been bringing the biggest UFC fights to Australian audiences and this new agreement will extend and elevate that partnership on the cusp of a golden era for the sport. UFC boasts the youngest fan base of any professional sport in the country and it’s exciting to continue our partnership with a brand that has such enormous growth potential – both at home and abroad. It’s the perfect match for our more than 3 million sports subscribers streaming on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.”

Executive director – commercial, sport, Rebecca McCloy, said: “As we continue to grow subscribers, the UFC continue to grow their popularity with fans around the world – together, this next era for the sport will explode. We are proud to be the home of Australia’s biggest and most popular sports and this deal complements other long-term rights agreements we have with the National Rugby League, Cricket Australia, the Australian Football League, No Limit Boxing, Supercars Australia, Netball Australia and many others.”

UFC president Dana White, said: “I am excited that we are extending our broadcast partnership with Foxtel Group. Foxtel and Kayo Sports are the best sports broadcasters in the country and they have backed UFC in Australia since the beginning. Together, we will continue to grow UFC in Australia and they will be the destination for the biggest and baddest fights we put on year-round.”

UFC action is bound for Sydney this September as part of UFC 293 with a sell-out crowd expected at Qudos Bank Arena. Fans will be able to purchase the PPV via Main Event, available on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

