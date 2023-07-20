Foxtel Media Promotes Three In Victoria

Foxtel Media has announced three key promotions to their Victorian team. Rian Wisemantel (LEAD), Monika Poposki, and Claudia Bracegirdle have been respectively promoted to head of sales Melbourne, head of sport sales Victoria, and group sales manager.

Mediaweek’s 2023 Next of the Best finalist, Rian Wisemantel, who joined Foxtel Media almost four years ago, has been promoted from head of sales, digital, Melbourne. Wisemantel’s new position as head of sales Melbourne will see him leading and growing the sales team and implementing a holistic screens approach for all Victoria-based clients.

Wisemantel is also leading the charge of advertising on BINGE beyond initial launch packages, and Kayo characters, a new data offering across Kayo Sports that offers clients a more targeted advertising approach. He will also manage the launch of IQ pre-roll, a new on-demand advertising format in the form of 30 second pre-roll ads via the Foxtel IQ Platform. The format gives advertisers a new way to reach premium streaming consumers and delivers a better on-demand ad experience.

Monika Poposki, who joined Foxtel Media 13 years ago, steps up from her previous role as Sports group sales manager. Poposki will concentrate on growing advertising revenue through sports partnerships across Foxtel Media’s services in her new role. She will also look to align the company’s high-performing sport sales team across all services, in step with Foxtel’s business direction, ensuring better service of clients and partners.

Meanwhile, Claudia Bracegirdle moves into her new role from senior account manager after six years of working with Foxtel Media. As the new group sales manager, Bracegirdle will focus on driving Foxtel Media’s new streaming-led strategy to market.

Nev Hasan, executive director of agency sales at Foxtel Media, said, “Rian and Claudia are talented individuals and truly integral to our Victoria team. Their combined efforts will help drive Foxtel Media forward as we continue to focus on streaming and providing the most watchable advertising experience in market.”

Martin Medcraf, foxtel sales and brand partnerships director said, “Monika’s passion for sport and her demonstrated leadership capabilities will see her further elevate Foxtel Media’s position as Australia’s most watchable sports partner. These promotions are extremely well deserved and will work to strengthen our Melbourne team and bring even more exciting advertising possibilities to clients this financial year.”