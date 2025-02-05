Foxtel Media Appoints Ben Sumpter As Melbourne Business Development Manager

Foxtel Media has announced the appointment of Ben Sumpter to the new role of Melbourne business development manager.

This marks Sumpter’s return to Foxtel Media, previously serving 15 years with the organisation, most recently as client engagement director and general manager Melbourne. A highly experienced media professional, Sumpter has also held senior roles at Seven Network and Network 10.

In the newly created role of Melbourne business development manager, Sumpter will focus on expanding Foxtel Media’s footprint in Victoria, fostering new partnerships, and unlocking targeted advertising opportunities for brands. The role will see him focusing on the fast-growing independent agency and direct advertiser space. The key opportunity for advertisers is they can now access Foxtel Media’s premium, valuable audiences and have them geo-targeted and delivered at scale.

“In the four, short years I’ve been away, Foxtel has moved from Australia’s leading subscription TV network to a digitally led pioneer in the streaming scene. Now with over 4.6 million digital subscribers and Foxtel Media’s Characters offering across Kayo Sports and BINGE, advertisers have unparalleled targeting options across locations and audience segments,” said Sumpter.

“Being able to target audiences from specific locations changes the game for local brands, especially with Melbourne’s passion for AFL and NRL. It’s an exciting time to be working at Foxtel Media, and I look forward to growing our business throughout Victoria “.

Nev Hasan, chief sales officer, Foxtel Media, said he’s delighted to welcome Sumpter back to the fold. “With years of experience, Ben’s the ideal candidate to grow our Melbourne market with a new client base as we continue breaking new ground in the Australian streaming industry. The media industry and our advertising partners are shifting to a new norm, and having someone like Ben, with deep experience and established relationships, will help Foxtel Media speak to the market at all levels. We’re excited to build on our traction in Melbourne with Ben’s leadership.”