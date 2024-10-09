Foxtel Group Prepares The Pitch For Its Biggest ‘Summer of Cricket’ Ever

Foxtel Group has reconfirmed its long-standing position as the ‘Home of Cricket’ announcing a deal to broadcast and stream multiple domestic cricket matches and series on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

These include the new women’s domestic T20 Competition and Women’s National Cricket League, the Sheffield Shield, the Marsh One Day Cup, all Men and Women’s Aus A matches, Prime Minister’s XI match and Women’s Governor-General’s XI match.

This means subscribers can enjoy varying levels and formats of cricket on Foxtel and Kayo Sports from the elite playing at the biggest stadiums around the country to the stars of tomorrow carving their own path domestically.

Continuing its commitment to showcasing cricket at all levels, the Marsh One Day Cup will be available to watch live and free on Kayo Freebies.

“The upcoming ‘Summer of Cricket’ on Foxtel and Kayo Sports is going to be an absolute cracker, with hundreds of hours of cricket available for our subscribers to enjoy. This new deal champions Australian cricket, from pathways to elite, ensuring viewers can discover and enjoy talent and competitions across different levels and formats, and continues our commitment to working with our sporting partners to increase visibility and grow engagement and fandom,” said Foxtel group director of content acquisitions and sports partnerships Adam Howarth.

Foxtel and Kayo Sports’ ‘Summer of Cricket’ is already underway with the Australian Women’s side clean-sweeping New Zealand in a T20 tournament and the Men’s side beating England in their recent ODI series. Meanwhile, the Sheffield Shield and Women’s National Cricket League has kicked off, the Women’s T20 Spring Challenge is about to debut, and the Australian Men’s team is preparing for a home Pakistan T20 and ODI series.