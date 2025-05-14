Foxtel Group Places Bets On Multi-Year Sky Racing Partnership

Foxtel Group and Sky Racing have renewed their long-term broadcast partnership that will see Foxtel, Foxtel Go and Foxtel Now continue to broadcast its thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing coverage.

Foxtel Residential customers can watch all of Sky Racing’s wall-to-wall coverage on Sky Racing 1 and Sky Racing 2 in high definition, meaning all three channels, including Sky Thoroughbred Central, will be available to subscribers in HD.

Foxtel Business customers (excluding licensed venues) will also have access to all three Sky Racing channels to broadcast at their venues. Foxtel Business customers include gyms, retail shops, reception areas, cafes and restaurants, hotels, aged care, hospitals, mining and workforce accommodation.

Sky Racing is Australia’s leading racing network, broadcasting over 150,000 races live annually across Australia and into more than 60 countries internationally.

Sky Racing 1 is home to thoroughbred, greyhound and harness racing across Australia, Sky Racing 2 is the home of international racing while Sky Thoroughbred Central is the premium home of NSW and Queensland thoroughbred racing, along with the world’s premier global races.

Foxtel Group head of sport and content partnerships Nic Goard said: “Foxtel Group and Sky Racing have a long-standing partnership spanning more than 20 years and we are thrilled that our Foxtel Residential customers can not only enjoy uninterrupted coverage of the best thoroughbred, harness and greyhound races in Australia and across the world, but they can now do so in crisp high definition.

“As part of the new agreement, we are also introducing Sky Racing coverage to all our Foxtel Business (excl. Licensed Venues) customers adding value to a premium content offering for our commercial subscribers.”

Sky Racing head of racing and sports media partnerships Selina Rumble said the new partnership with Foxtel would enhance racing coverage in Australia, with all races now broadcast in High Definition on the big screen.

“Our relationship with Foxtel is one of the longest broadcast partnerships in Australian sport and we’re delighted to continue to grow and innovate the way in which all tricode racing is broadcast and promoted,’’ she said.

“Together we’re bringing live racing coverage into thousands of homes across Australia, complementing our direct distribution of Sky Racing into circa 4000 retail venues and close to 70 different countries. This partnership is a great outcome for Sky, Foxtel and the racing industry.”