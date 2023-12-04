Foxtel Group Extends Partnership With Mindshare For A Further Three Years

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



After nearly a decade of partnership, Mindshare has retained Foxtel Group for three more years

GroupM media agency, Mindshare, has successfully extended its partnership with Foxtel Group, Australia’s premier sports and entertainment brand for an additional three years, showcasing the strength and success of their relationship.

The agency will continue to lead Foxtel Group’s media strategy, connections planning, and media buying for all offline channels across Foxtel Group’s portfolio of entertainment and sports brands.

Foxtel Group first started working with Mindshare nine years ago, and expanded its remit in in 2020 to add Foxtel Group’s streaming brands BINGE and Kayo. Mindshare will also add responsibility for Foxtel Group’s latest brand ‘Hubbl’ – Australia’s newest transformative TV technology, which will launch early next year. Hubbl is set to reshape the entertainment experience for viewers by bringing all paid and free viewing apps together.

Central to this long-standing partnership is Mindshare’s transformative “Good Growth” proposition, which focuses on driving sustainable and responsible growth for clients through data-driven insights, strategic planning, and cutting-edge technology. The Good Growth approach has been instrumental in helping Foxtel Group adapt to the rapidly changing media and entertainment landscape and maintain its position as a market leader.

Mindshare’s superior, industry-leading capabilities across strategy, connections planning, buying, measurement, and tools, combined with world-class data and tech, have played a significant role in delivering exceptional results for Foxtel Group.

“Mindshare have been our media agency for the past 9 years and they still have the desire help our business grow. Their strategy, insights, media trading and technology solutions are world class and more importantly, so are the team. We are thrilled to be continuing with Mindshare into the future,” John Matthews, executive director of customer acquisition & Group Media, said.

“I’m so proud to extend our relationship with Foxtel Group for another three years. It’s a testament to the trusting partnership that has evolved over the past 9 years between our team and theirs. At Mindshare, we pride ourselves on our ability to harness the power of data and technology to drive meaningful and sustainable growth for our clients, while delivering exceptional value. We look forward to continuing the Good Growth journey with Foxtel Group, ” Maria Grivas, CEO of Mindshare Australia & New Zealand, said.

Together, Mindshare and Foxtel Group have been recognised for a number of awards and shortlists including B&T 2023 finalist for Best Data Driven Marketing Campaign for Kayo, Winter Codes and Best OOH Campaign for BINGE, House of the Dragon, shortlisted for Mumbrella Media Campaign Of The Year for Foxtel’s The Twelve, and shortlisted for MFA Data Led Activation for Kayo, Using Data to Win the Game.

“We are thrilled to continue our strong partnership with the Foxtel Group and are looking forward to delivering the next era of good growth together. We have a brilliant team, led by Linda Tyson, who take great pride in delivering exceptional media thinking that delivers positive business impact for Foxtel. A heartfelt thank you to both the Foxtel and the Mindshare teams, what a partnership and I can’t wait for what is to come!” Kate O’Ryan-Roeder, Mindshare Sydney MD, said.

In the past 12 months, Mindshare has retained close to $100m of business in Australia without pitching, on top of significant new business wins, which most recently includes Unilever.

Globally, Mindshare is Cannes Lions Media Agency of the Year 2023.




Foxtel Mindshare

