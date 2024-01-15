Foxtel & The World Surf League Carve Up Expanded Broadcast Deal

SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Jack Robinson of Australia competes in the 2023 Rip Curl WSL Finals at Lower Trestles on September 09, 2023 in San Clemente, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Foxtel Group and the World Surf League have announced an expanded broadcast partnership that will see all 2024 WSL Championship Tour events broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

In addition to this, all Challenger Series events as well as the Bells Beach Longboard Classic will be streamed live on Kayo Sports as well as Fox Sports where scheduling permits.

For the first time, fans can also enjoy WSL-produced feature shows including ‘Meet the Surfers’, ‘1 on 1’, ‘Best of CT Surfers’ and ‘WSL Explainer Series’. Highlights from all events will also be available on Kayo Sports.

WSL APAC President Andrew Stark said: “WSL is proud to continue this fantastic partnership with Foxtel Group into another season.”

“It’s a mutually beneficial partnership, and WSL is grateful for the cross-promotional opportunities it offers our athletes and event, as well as the hours of live action provided for our fans in Australia of events all around the world.”

“We can’t wait to take it to the next level in 2024 and thank the team at Foxtel Group for the ongoing support.”

Foxtel Group Director of Content Acquisitions and Sport Partnerships Adam Howarth said: “The World Surf League is one of our longest standing partners and we are thrilled to extend this awesome relationship.”

“2023 saw Ethan Ewing, Jack Robinson, Molly Picklum and Tyler Wright represent Australia in the final 5 on the Championship Tour but this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

“Australian surfing is in incredible shape, and we can’t wait to showcase the Aussie talent pool to our customers next season.”

The first event of the 2024 WSL Championship Tour, the Pipeline Pro, will commence on 29 January 2024, and holds a competition window through 10 February. Fans in Australia can tune in to Fox Sports available on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.




