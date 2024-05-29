Foxcatcher Launches WorldView Retail, Predicting Customer Lifetime Value

Foxcatcher, RyanCap’s data and technology business, has launched its new audience and activation product, WorldView Retail, to help marketers predict customer lifetime value.

The WorldView Retail model predicts each customer’s lifetime value through behavioural segmentation and first-party data, allowing marketers to design more targeted journeys.

Worldview Retail enables brands to maximise ROI and customer growth by closing the gap between potential and converted customers through intelligent segmentation.

To better meet customer needs, Foxcatcher has integrated data cleanroom functionality into WorldView. This powerful feature allows brands to upload their first-party data securely and privately into the platform, enhancing data privacy and security. Foxcatcher is also working with several partners to expand the capabilities of WorldView into new activation partners across programmatic, search, social, as well as other ID solutions.

The Foxcatcher customer scoring system, in combination with its cleanroom technology, is “a game-changer for brands.”

The customer scoring system allows marketers to target and invest in new and potential loyal customers, guiding them towards becoming brand champions.

WorldView Retail and cleanroom functionality are available now and is currently extending to incorporate new technology partners

Andrew Molan, Foxcatcher head of technology, said: “Worldview Retail and our innovative cleanroom technology will empower our clients to precisely segment and engage customer cohorts, driving unparalleled performance in today’s increasingly competitive landscape.”

Varun John, Foxcatcher’s general manager of commercial & investment, said: “Understanding customer lifetime value is paramount to maximizing ROI for our clients. Worldview Retail empowers us to craft personalized customer journeys that foster loyalty from the very first interaction, driving long-term value for brands.”