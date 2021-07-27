FORWARD Announces New Purpose-Led Comms Platform

FORWARD Announces New Purpose-Led Comms Platform
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Consumer PR agency, FORWARD has announced a new purpose and sustainability business offering: Communications with Purpose.

The internal transformation will see the PR agency achieve B Corporation (B Corp) accreditation. Coinciding with these announcements is the reveal of a new brand identity.

FORWARD is introducing Communications with Purpose to complement its existing content-led consumer lifestyle PR services.

The aim is to appeal to brands that are looking for specialised purpose and sustainability communications support.

The team already work with several clients in the sustainability and purpose space, including Unilever’s Dove, Clorox’s GLAD to be Green and Nestlé’s sustainability consumer PR initiatives.

As part of the agency’s desire to be a force for good in the communications industry, FORWARD is introducing several significant initiatives that reflect its business transformation, including:

  • – Completing the B-CORP Impact Assessment which, upon formal compliance review and approval, will see the agency receive full accreditation in early 2022
  • – Becoming a signatory to Pledge 1 per cent Org, which is a commitment to give back one per cent of net profit to community causes
  • – Launching the Pay it Forward Fund that will see 300 hours of pro-bono PR work offered every year
  • – Supporting the creative community with a new target that aims for at least 25 per cent of all production work to be directed to local, independent, or minority-owned suppliers and partners.

FORWARD’s transformation has also inspired a new visual identity created by brand consultancy, Edison Agency.

The new brand identity and mantra to “keep moving forward” reflects the agency’s commitment to being a better business that balances purpose with profit.

Edison’s founder and executive creative director, Amber Bonney, said: “FORWARD’s new identity captures the transformation of their business and is a celebration of their 10th year of industry leadership.

The dynamic language system symbolises the agency’s innovative spirit and commitment to building authentic human connections.

“The new brand is a bold and creatively optimistic pivot that signals a positive change in the face of uncertain times.”

Fergus Kibble, founder and managing director of FORWARD, said: “In this decade of change, our clients are increasingly turning to us for advice on how to meaningfully engage the media, influencers and consumers in sharing their sustainability commitments and achievements.

“Communications with Purpose will help brands share their initiatives and impacts with consumers more effectively and creatively.”

In addition to launching a new division, FORWARD will transform its own business practices to ensure it focuses on key impact areas to create positive outcomes beyond just the campaigns they produce.

“Working with our clients on their sustainability strategies, led us to review our own impacts and consider how we could improve our commitments to our people, the community, agency governance and the environment.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Amber Bonney Edison Fergus Kibble forward

Latest News

Close-up Of A Woman Using Touchscreen Smart Phone With Applications On Screen
  • Partner Content

How An Australian App Grew Programmatic Revenue 33% With A Diverse Ad Tech Stack

As the saying goes, never put all your eggs in one basket. This is as applicable to programmatic monetisation for app developers as it is for any other aspect of life. Being overly reliant on just one ad tech stack for monetisation can be risky, especially when that ad tech stack isn’t known for offering […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Fast Food Take-Away: It’s New Work From Pizza Hut, Burger King And KFC!
  • Campaigns

Fast Food Take-Away: It’s New Work From Pizza Hut, Burger King And KFC!

The only thing better than watching all those athletes sweat it out in Tokyo for a medal is having greasy burger juice run down your chin while you’re prostrate on the couch doing it. Hence, the marked uptick in fast food and home delivery ads since the Olympics began. As regular readers would know, B&T […]

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
A Decade On, DonateLife Week Is One Of Australia’s Most Important Health Campaigns
  • Marketing
  • Partner Content

A Decade On, DonateLife Week Is One Of Australia’s Most Important Health Campaigns

DonateLife is the Australian Government’s program that works to improve organ and tissue donation and transplantation outcomes across Australia. At the heart of DonateLife‘s marketing strategy is DonateLife Week, which runs from 25 July to 1 August. The goal? Encouraging 100,000 Australians to join the Australian Organ Donor Register. This year, DonateLife is support by […]

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Octagon Appoints Simone Errey To Managing Director Of Australia.
  • Media

Octagon Appoints Simone Errey To Managing Director Of Australia.

Octagon, IPG’s global creative agency specialising in sport and entertainment, has announced the promotion of Simone Errey to managing director, Australia, Formerly Octagon’s head of operations, APAC, Errey (Pictured above) will now oversee the agency’s local creative, planning, strategy, commercial consulting, client services and production teams, while also retaining a key position on the APAC […]

Koala Says ‘Sorry’ In New Campaign Via The Royals
  • Campaigns

Koala Says ‘Sorry’ In New Campaign Via The Royals

Australian furniture brand Koala has launched a campaign to celebrate its new mattress range and has debuted an updated webste. Koala has taken to the soapbox to say ‘sorry’ on behalf of the mattress industry that Koala believes is now awash with confusing lingo, complicating what it takes to get a good night’s sleep. Creative […]

ESPN Secures Landmark Deal With NBL
  • Media

ESPN Secures Landmark Deal With NBL

ESPN and the National Basketball League have extended their broadcast partnership for a further three seasons as part of an expanded television rights package. ESPN and the National Basketball League announce a new expanded agreement that will run for three seasons, until the end of the 2023/24 NBL season. The landmark broadcast deal comes with […]

Workit Spaces Launches Aussie First ‘Beyond The Store’ Web Series
  • Marketing

Workit Spaces Launches Aussie First ‘Beyond The Store’ Web Series

Sydney-based co-working startup, Workit Spaces, announced today the launch of ‘Beyond The Store’, a six-part web series to uncover the smarts and passion behind successful Australian eCommerce businesses. Workit Spaces has gone where no other coworking hub has gone before, by investing over $100,000 to tell the stories of six Australian eCommerce businesses and how […]

Semi Permanent Sydney Announces New Dates For 2021 Festival
  • Marketing

Semi Permanent Sydney Announces New Dates For 2021 Festival

In light of the prolonged lockdown occurring throughout New South Wales, Semi Permanent Sydney has announced new dates for this year’s festival. It will now take place between 17-19 November 2021 at Carriageworks. “Our mission, always, is to craft the best and most valuable experience for both our speakers and audience, and to ensure the […]

Acast Adds New Brand Suitability Controls For Advertisers Via Comscore
  • Advertising
  • Media

Acast Adds New Brand Suitability Controls For Advertisers Via Comscore

Acast, the independent power source of podcasting has teamed up with Comscore to provide brand suitability controls for brands advertising through the Acast Marketplace. This new innovation is part of a global partnership with Comscore, and will be available to all advertisers working with Acast Australia and New Zealand. The brand suitability solutions offered by […]