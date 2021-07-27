FORWARD Announces New Purpose-Led Comms Platform

Consumer PR agency, FORWARD has announced a new purpose and sustainability business offering: Communications with Purpose.

The internal transformation will see the PR agency achieve B Corporation (B Corp) accreditation. Coinciding with these announcements is the reveal of a new brand identity.

FORWARD is introducing Communications with Purpose to complement its existing content-led consumer lifestyle PR services.

The aim is to appeal to brands that are looking for specialised purpose and sustainability communications support.

The team already work with several clients in the sustainability and purpose space, including Unilever’s Dove, Clorox’s GLAD to be Green and Nestlé’s sustainability consumer PR initiatives.

As part of the agency’s desire to be a force for good in the communications industry, FORWARD is introducing several significant initiatives that reflect its business transformation, including:

– Completing the B-CORP Impact Assessment which, upon formal compliance review and approval, will see the agency receive full accreditation in early 2022

– Becoming a signatory to Pledge 1 per cent Org, which is a commitment to give back one per cent of net profit to community causes

– Launching the Pay it Forward Fund that will see 300 hours of pro-bono PR work offered every year

– Supporting the creative community with a new target that aims for at least 25 per cent of all production work to be directed to local, independent, or minority-owned suppliers and partners.

FORWARD’s transformation has also inspired a new visual identity created by brand consultancy, Edison Agency.

The new brand identity and mantra to “keep moving forward” reflects the agency’s commitment to being a better business that balances purpose with profit.

Edison’s founder and executive creative director, Amber Bonney, said: “FORWARD’s new identity captures the transformation of their business and is a celebration of their 10th year of industry leadership.

The dynamic language system symbolises the agency’s innovative spirit and commitment to building authentic human connections.

“The new brand is a bold and creatively optimistic pivot that signals a positive change in the face of uncertain times.”

Fergus Kibble, founder and managing director of FORWARD, said: “In this decade of change, our clients are increasingly turning to us for advice on how to meaningfully engage the media, influencers and consumers in sharing their sustainability commitments and achievements.

“Communications with Purpose will help brands share their initiatives and impacts with consumers more effectively and creatively.”

In addition to launching a new division, FORWARD will transform its own business practices to ensure it focuses on key impact areas to create positive outcomes beyond just the campaigns they produce.

“Working with our clients on their sustainability strategies, led us to review our own impacts and consider how we could improve our commitments to our people, the community, agency governance and the environment.”