Forty Winks Appoints Akcelo & Hatched As New Creative & Media Agencies

Bedding retailer Forty Winks has appointed Akcelo as its new creative agency and Hatched as its new media agency following an extensive and competitive pitch process.

Akcelo Melbourne will lead the development of integrated marketing campaigns and brand experiences to strengthen its position as a market leader. Hatched will be responsible for driving Forty Winks’ media strategy, planning, and buying efforts to maximise customer reach and engagement in the modern media landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome Akcelo and Hatched into the Forty Winks business and marketing team,” said Damian Lucas, national advertising and marketing manager at Forty Winks.

“Both agencies demonstrated an innovative approach to creative and media and an incredible hunger to help us drive our business forward. It was a tough decision to make after reviewing submissions of the highest calibre from Australia’s best media and advertising outfits, but both management and the board were unanimous in the decision to select Akcelo and Hatched.”

“We are incredibly excited to be working with Forty Winks and Hatched,” said Aden Hepburn, chief executive officer at Akcelo. “Together, we will create and scale a unique brand platform that helps drive a new phase of growth for an incredibly iconic Australian brand and build on that to create a world-class brand experience for Forty Winks into the future.”

Stephen Fisher, CEO at Hatched, added, “We’re all about enduring partnerships, and together with Forty Winks, we have a plan for a sustained brand strategy that, through the right blend of brand and retail, hits the bottom line and will secure a larger market share. We’re looking forward to getting stuck in.”

The new partnerships mark the beginning of an exciting chapter for Forty Winks as it continues to evolve and solidify its position as Australia’s premier bedding retailer. Specifically, the appointment of the two agencies follows an evolution of its brand and customer experience strategy.

“We’ve been busy doing a lot of strategic work to ensure the Forty Winks business and brand is fit for the future and continues to be a leader in market. Now more than ever, Australians understand the value of a good night’s sleep and the impact it has on our health and like always, we’re ready to help them get the sleep they deserve – Akcelo and Hatched will be excellent partners to ensure we communicate and deliver on this promise,” added Lucas.

Forty Winks incumbent agency partners AJF and Hearts & Science were also part of the review process.

“On behalf of Forty Winks, I’d like to extend my gratitude to both the AJF Partnership and Hearts and Science, who collaborated with us over a number of years having both made a valuable contribution to our marketing efforts in that time,” Lucas finished.

About Forty Winks Forty Winks is Australia’s leading bedding retailer, offering a comprehensive range of high-quality mattresses, beds, and bedroom furniture. With a commitment to exceptional service and customer satisfaction, Forty Winks has been helping Australians get a great night’s sleep for over 35 years.