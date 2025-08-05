Former Starcom Boss Nick Keenan Joins Tabcorp

Former Starcom CEO Nick Keenan has taken a role as the general manager of Tabcorp subsidiary Max Gaming.

Keenan, who left Starcom in October, confirmed the move on LinkedIn.

“I’m looking forward to working with the talented Max Gaming team, our valued partners and suppliers, and the broader Tabcorp leadership group to build on our market‑leading compliance, integrity and technical services — and to explore exciting new opportunities for growth,” Keenan wrote.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. I’m energised and ready to hit the ground running this Wednesday!”

Tabcorp chief executive Kayelene Snowden confirmed the appointment.

“Nick joins us with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience across gaming, media and retail, particularly driving business transformation and commercial growth,” she said.

“Nick brings the perfect mix of retail, commercial and gaming experience to execute on MAX’s strategic goals. This is a key appointment for our business.”

MAX is a gaming monitoring business for pokies and other electronic gaming machines at venues across Australia.

Prior to leading Starcom for nearly five years, Keenan has held several senior roles in the gaming industry, including serving as commercial director of CrownBet and CEO of CrownLotto.

Keenan has also been CEO of Red Rooster and held a number of senior roles at media agencies including Starcom, Maxus and MediaCom.