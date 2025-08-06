Former P&O Marketing Boss Katie Malone Joins Aurora Expeditions As CMO

Aurora Expeditions has appointed former P&O marketing boss Katie Malone as chief marketing officer.

Based in Sydney, Malone will lead the small ship cruise and adventure travel business’ global marketing strategy, with a focus on strengthening brand alignment, enhancing digital and commercial performance and driving continued momentum across international markets.

Malone brings more than two decades of senior marketing and commercial leadership experience across the travel, tourism, cruise, aviation, and hospitality industries. Her global career has included senior roles with Carnival Corporation, Marriott International, Jumeirah Group, Langham Hotel Group, and Singapore Airlines, across markets including Australia, Hong Kong, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and New Zealand.

Most recently, she served as marketing director at P&O – Carnival, where she led the strategic repositioning of the brand and the transition of the P&O Cruises fleet under the global Carnival Cruise Line banner. She has also developed and launched brand architecture and sustainability platforms, such as the Responsible Luxury initiative at Crystalbrook Collection Hotels & Resorts.

In her new role, Malone will work closely with Aurora Expeditions’ marketing and commercial teams worldwide to build on the strong foundations laid over the past year and support the company’s continued growth. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time, as Aurora prepares to welcome its third purpose-built small ship, Douglas Mawson, in December 2025.

“Katie’s deep expertise across global travel and hospitality, combined with her purpose-driven leadership, makes her a fantastic fit for Aurora,” said Michael Heath, CEO of Aurora Expeditions. “Her vision and experience will be instrumental as we continue to grow our brand, expand into new markets, and deliver unforgettable expedition experiences in the world’s most remote and awe-inspiring destinations.”

Malone added: “Joining a business that combines deep respect for our planet with truly life-transformative travel experiences is an opportunity to help shape not just how we market, but why. I’m proud to be part of a company which exists to inspire, educate, and advocate for the protection and preservation of the world’s most wild places. I feel incredibly privileged to help shape the next chapter at Aurora Expeditions.”