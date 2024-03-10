Forethought Appoints Diane Shelton & Andrew Slot As Joint Managing Directors

Marketing advisory, strategy, and analytics company Forethought have announced Diane Shelton and Andrew Slot’s appointment as joint managing directors, effective immediately.

Lead Image: L to R – Andrew Slot, Ken Roberts, Diane Shelton

In their new roles, Shelton and Slot will work closely with and report to Forethought executive chairman and founder Ken Roberts.

The appointment marks Shelton’s return to a full-time executive role at Forethought. She joined the business in 2017 as executive general manager before being promoted to CEO in 2018. She stepped aside as CEO in late 2021 and has been a non-executive advisory board member at Forethought for the past 18 months.

Slot joined Forethought in 2013 as general manager, consulting after holding senior marketing and brand roles at Billabong, ADvTECH and BlueScope Steel. At Forethought, he has worked across the retail, aviation, quick-service restaurants, media and telecommunications sectors.

Shelton’s career includes senior roles in the retail, telecommunications, higher education and financial services sectors here and overseas, including senior vice president, strategy and transformation at South Eastern Grocers in Florida; general manager, consumer strategy at NBN Co Limited; general manager, customer knowledge and insight, at Coles; managing director of Ipsos in China and Hong Kong; and group manager, market knowledge, at Telstra.

“Diane and Andrew are among the best and most experienced marketing strategy and insights people in Australia, and both have been an integral part of the Forethought family for many years,” said Roberts.

“It’s great to have Diane back in the driver’s seat alongside Andrew. I’m looking forward to seeing their skills and talents come together to drive Forethought forward and build on our reputation as one of Australia’s leading marketing advisory, strategy and analytics companies. It’s going to be an exciting year for Forethought and for our clients”.

“I’m thrilled to take the helm at Forethought alongside Andrew, and I can’t wait to see our different strengths and insights combine to deliver better strategies and results,” said Shelton.

“After several years working with Diane in various capacities, I’m really excited to welcome her back to the company and look forward to working closely with her to deliver great results for our clients and our people,” said Slot.