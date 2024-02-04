Forbes Australia Launches 2024 Women’s Summit

Forbes Australia has announced its second annual Forbes Australia Women’s Summit, “Power Rising”, will take place on Tuesday March 26 at the Roslyn Packer Theatre, Walsh Bay, Sydney.

This year’s Summit builds on the success of the 2023 event, which attracted more than 1,600 attendees and included a stellar line-up of speakers and panellists.

The “Power Rising” Summit will feature more than 20 speakers, including Chair of Elon Musk’s Tesla and Chair of the Tech Council of Australia, Robyn Denholm; Silicon Valley pioneer, tech visionary and CEO of Xero, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy; actor and climate communicator Yael Stone; and former Matilda and Head of Women’s Football at Football Australia, Sarah Walsh.

The panels at the Summit will include The Power of Leadership, The Power of Responsibility, The Power of Innovation, The Power of Creativity and The Power of Product.

Forbes Australia Editor-in-Chief, Sarah O’Carroll, said the aim of the Women’s Summit is to shine a spotlight on the women of Australia who are simply adapting to a changed world and actively designing a better future for everyone.

“Last year’s exceptional Summit laid the foundation for a growing community of Forbes Australia women. From the insightful and raw stories shared on stage to the incredible energy in the audience and many new connections made, the Women’s Summit brings to life Forbes’ editorial pillar of ‘ideas that change the world”.

“I’m excited by the excellent calibre of this year’s line-up – including the fireside chats with Robyn Denholm and Sukhinder Singh Cassidy – the conversations that will unfold during the day and the ideas that will be ignited”.

The speaker line-up for the 2024 Forbes Australia Women’s Summit also features pro vice-chancellor society (PVCS) at UNSW Sydney Professor Megan Davis, Rebecca Vallance creative director and CEO Rebecca Vallance, Keep It Cleaner (Kic) podcaster and CEO Steph Claire Smith, and Aware Super chair Sam Mostyn AO.

Speakers also include:

Chanel Contos, founder, Teach Us Consent

Kris Lovejoy , global security and resiliency leader, Kyndryl

Kristy Chong OAM, investor, philanthropist, founder, Modi Bodi

Megan Dalla-Camina , founder and CEO, Women Rising

Nicole Liu , founder, Kin Fertility

Olympia Yarger , founder and CEO, Goterra

Sally Auld , Chief Investment Officer, JBWere

Siobhan Savage , workforce futurist, AI expert, CEO and co-founder, Rejiig

More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

NAB Private Wealth returns as presenting sponsor of the Forbes Australia Women’s Summit, with Kyndryl as platinum sponsor.

The 2024 Women’s Summit will be the second event presented by Forbes Australia this year, with the Leadership Forum to be held on February 27.