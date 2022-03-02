“For They Hold The Very Seeds Of Life Itself!” Testicles Take Pride Of Place In Slightly NSFW Campaign For Undies Brand

“For They Hold The Very Seeds Of Life Itself!” Testicles Take Pride Of Place In Slightly NSFW Campaign For Undies Brand
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



A gentleman’s “two veg” (okay, his testicles) take pride of place in a nutty new campaign for Canadian underwear brand SAXX.

The series of ads are set to appear in the US market and has the lead female protagonist ask the big question: “If your balls are flopping around all willy nilly, then you treat your manhood merely like a man. A gentleman nurtures his balls with a fine undergarment that perches them in a pillowy pouch. For they hold the very seeds of life itself.”

The campaign is via the equally oddly named creative agency, the Chiacago-based Quality Meats, and is saved by its slightly blobby male actor/models and the star of the show, Dutch actress Nina Bergman, who delivers the clever soliloquies to camera.

“A gentleman’s balls are a beautiful delicate man-fruit,” Bergman declares. “As such, they should be bagged separately, like a pair of soft, fuzzy peaches, to maintain freshness at all times.”

The new campaign continues on a long line of fun ads that have seen the likes of Jamie Oliver spruik the comfortable merits of a pair of SAXX undies.

It’s all good, colourful fun, however, B&T does warn the spots are slightly on the NSFW side of things if you happen to work in a slightly prudish office. Check ’em out below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Ad campaigns SAXX

Latest News

Happy Pride month banner for lgbt rights or social issues event. Colorful rainbow heart and thumb up in black social media interaction cloud, symbol for homosexual love, marriage, partnership sex
  • Advertising
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Does Adland Rain On Mardi Gras’ Parade?

If there's a brand that's always stood by the Mardi Gras it's $2 shops for selling glitter, fairy wings & feather boas.

Recommended

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Rosemary Health Play For Laughs (& Rock) In Debut Work From Milk + Honey United
  • Campaigns

Rosemary Health Play For Laughs (& Rock) In Debut Work From Milk + Honey United

In a break from traditional healthcare marketing, independent creative company Milk + Honey United has unveiled a fresh and sticky integrated brand campaign for Rosemary Health. Rosemary Health is a progressive doctor-founded digital healthcare and pharmacy service that is disrupting the health system by combining convenience with care. Rosemary Health is pioneering a new form of personalised […]

UAP Leader Craig Kelly Asks Meta To Remove Election Fact-Checking, Gets Rejected
  • Media
  • Technology

UAP Leader Craig Kelly Asks Meta To Remove Election Fact-Checking, Gets Rejected

Global tech giant, Meta, has rejected independent MP, Craig Kelly’s suggestion to remove fact-checking on the social media platform. The Guardian Australia reports the United Australia party leader (featured image) – and former Liberal MP – asked Meta’s head of public policy in Australia, Josh Machin, if he could guarantee “there will be no foreign interference […]

Drum Roll! Madeline McKeown Snags Seven’s David Leckie Scholarship Program Award
  • Media

Drum Roll! Madeline McKeown Snags Seven’s David Leckie Scholarship Program Award

Seven West Media is delighted to announce that Madeline McKeown is the recipient of the inaugural David Leckie Seven Scholarship Program. The annual program was established in September 2021 in memory of former Seven West Media Chief Executive Officer, the late David Leckie. It was set up in conjunction with Skye Leckie and David and […]