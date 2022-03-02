“For They Hold The Very Seeds Of Life Itself!” Testicles Take Pride Of Place In Slightly NSFW Campaign For Undies Brand

A gentleman’s “two veg” (okay, his testicles) take pride of place in a nutty new campaign for Canadian underwear brand SAXX.

The series of ads are set to appear in the US market and has the lead female protagonist ask the big question: “If your balls are flopping around all willy nilly, then you treat your manhood merely like a man. A gentleman nurtures his balls with a fine undergarment that perches them in a pillowy pouch. For they hold the very seeds of life itself.”

The campaign is via the equally oddly named creative agency, the Chiacago-based Quality Meats, and is saved by its slightly blobby male actor/models and the star of the show, Dutch actress Nina Bergman, who delivers the clever soliloquies to camera.

“A gentleman’s balls are a beautiful delicate man-fruit,” Bergman declares. “As such, they should be bagged separately, like a pair of soft, fuzzy peaches, to maintain freshness at all times.”

The new campaign continues on a long line of fun ads that have seen the likes of Jamie Oliver spruik the comfortable merits of a pair of SAXX undies.

It’s all good, colourful fun, however, B&T does warn the spots are slightly on the NSFW side of things if you happen to work in a slightly prudish office. Check ’em out below: