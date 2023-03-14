Ben and Harry McKay Tackle New Original Podcast With LiSTNR

Twins Ben and Harry McKay launch new original Ben and Harry Podcast on LiSTNR to discuss footy news, personal stories and behind the scenes insights into their footy clubs.

The boys have incredibly never met on the footy field, but that doesn’t stop current Aussie rules footy young guns Ben and Harry McKay going head-to-head behind the microphone in LiSTNR’s latest original podcast release.

Coming together in regular episodes, the twins will dish out the latest footy news, personal stories, behind the scenes insights into their footy clubs, hot takes on everything on AND OFF the field and of course, some brotherly rivalry along the way.

Aiming to keep the boys in check is Will Ralston from Triple M’s The Marty Sheargold Show. Senior manager of sport (Live and On-Demand), Michael James, said: “Not only does this podcast expand LiSTNR’s sport offering, but gives fans a completely unique view of the game from two blokes at the very top of it.

“Ben and Harry go to toe-to-toe over the biggest stories from on-field, off-field and life issues. Not since Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito have two twins ever been so different!”

“We wanted to give listeners and footy fans a light hearted and intriguing insight about who we are and how our relationship functions as competitive twin brothers in the AFL system.

“Our notorious back and forth ‘jibes’ have been well received across the past few years amongst the football community and we wanted to unlock a greater insight into that side of us through this podcast,” said Ben.

“The podcast feels like we are just at home having normal conversations and chatting like we always do. It’s always fun to start new things with your family, and although he does my head in, so far it’s been cool starting a podcast with Ben,” said Harry. Listen to the Ben and Harry Podcast now on LiSTNR or whenever you get your podcasts.