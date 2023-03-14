Ben and Harry McKay Tackle New Original Podcast With LiSTNR

Ben and Harry McKay Tackle New Original Podcast With LiSTNR
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Twins Ben and Harry McKay launch new original Ben and Harry Podcast on LiSTNR to discuss footy news, personal stories and behind the scenes insights into their footy clubs.

The boys have incredibly never met on the footy field, but that doesn’t stop current Aussie rules footy young guns Ben and Harry McKay going head-to-head behind the microphone in LiSTNR’s latest original podcast release.

Coming together in regular episodes, the twins will dish out the latest footy news, personal stories, behind the scenes insights into their footy clubs, hot takes on everything on AND OFF the field and of course, some brotherly rivalry along the way.

Aiming to keep the boys in check is Will Ralston from Triple M’s The Marty Sheargold Show. Senior manager of sport (Live and On-Demand), Michael James, said: “Not only does this podcast expand LiSTNR’s sport offering, but gives fans a completely unique view of the game from two blokes at the very top of it.

“Ben and Harry go to toe-to-toe over the biggest stories from on-field, off-field and life issues. Not since Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito have two twins ever been so different!”

“We wanted to give listeners and footy fans a light hearted and intriguing insight about who we are and how our relationship functions as competitive twin brothers in the AFL system.

“Our notorious back and forth ‘jibes’ have been well received across the past few years amongst the football community and we wanted to unlock a greater insight into that side of us through this podcast,” said Ben.

“The podcast feels like we are just at home having normal conversations and chatting like we always do. It’s always fun to start new things with your family, and although he does my head in, so far it’s been cool starting a podcast with Ben,” said Harry. Listen to the Ben and Harry Podcast now on LiSTNR or whenever you get your podcasts.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Thinkerbell Bags Menulog Creative Account
  • Advertising

Thinkerbell Bags Menulog Creative Account

Menulog has appointed Thinkerbell to its creative account following a “comprehensive” agency review process. Thinkerbell will be responsible for strategy, creative, earned and owned content and more for Menulog. Adam Ferrier, chief thinker at Thinkerbell, said: “We’ve loved helping Menulog deliver the unexpected and command attention in 2022. It’s one of the strongest brands in […]

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8
  • Marketing

InSites Consulting Rebrands To Human8

InSites Consulting, the global consumer insight and collaboration agency, is rebranding to Human8, the new human-driven consultancy connecting brands with people and culture to drive positive change.

No Alcohol Brewer Heaps Normal Froths To B Corp Certification
  • Marketing

No Alcohol Brewer Heaps Normal Froths To B Corp Certification

Heaps Normal has become the first dedicated non-alc beer company in Australia to achieve B Corp certification, achieving a score of 95.1. It is just the fifth Australian-owned brewery to achieve certification by B Corp, alongside Capital Brewing, Stone & Wood, Brick Lane, and 4 Pines. B Corp certified businesses meet high standards of social […]

Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning
  • Media

Zenith Appoints Co-National Heads Of Strategy & Planning

Zenith Australia has announced the promotion of Sarah Heitkamp (lead image) and Simon Schoen to the newly-created shared role of national head of strategy and planning. Effective immediately, Heitkamp and Schoen move from their roles as head of strategy and planning Sydney, and head of strategy and planning Melbourne respectively. Simon Schoen In their new […]

Tracksuit Appoints Sling & Stone To Shape Future Of Brand Tracking
  • Technology

Tracksuit Appoints Sling & Stone To Shape Future Of Brand Tracking

Tracksuit, a New Zealand-born startup on a mission to shape the future of brand tracking, has appointed challenger communications agency Sling & Stone as its agency of record across Australia and New Zealand following a competitive pitch process.

Close up of unrecognizable business people pointing to statistics graph on desk analyzing marketing data in modern office, copy space
  • Marketing
  • Media

OMG Tops Annual RECMA Report

The RECMA Report numbers are in and judging by Omnicom's bragging here they've done especially well.