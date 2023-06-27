Football Australia & Ogilvy Launch Matilda’s “Til It’s Done” Campaign Ahead Of FIFA Women’s World Cup

Football Australia & Ogilvy Launch Matilda's "Til It's Done" Campaign Ahead Of FIFA Women's World Cup
The attitude of the CommBank Matildas is core to a rousing new integrated campaign, launched this week for Football Australia by Ogilvy Melbourne. 

Released just weeks prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup kick-off in Australia and New Zealand[1], the new campaign aims to rally support for the national football team in the leadup to and during the hotly-anticipated global event, and beyond.  

The campaign shows key players – including captain Sam Kerr, Ellie Carpenter, Mary Fowler, Tameka Yallop, Lydia Williams, Teagan Micah, Clare Polkinghorne and Katrina Gorry – and their complete dedication to the task at hand.  The tagline ‘We’re not done, til it’s done’ demonstrates the very essence of the CommBank Matildas and their committed approach.  The idea will come to life across TV, digital, OOH, radio and social media from this week.   

Ogilvy Melbourne managing partner, Danielle Chapman, said the campaign concept aims to capture the quest the CommBank Matildas are on. 

Til it’s Done’ embodies the unique spirit of the CommBank Matildas.  No matter how hard they work, who they beat on the pitch, they are – and always will be – relentless. Their work is never done. There’s always a new milestone this team of steely athletes is striving for.  And while we wanted to galvanise support for the team’s on-field prowess, we also wanted to capture exactly what they represent: a determination to never quit, a pride in diversity and a genuine duty to inspire the next generation of athletes. Whatever the result of this World Cup, that is the mission of the CommBank Matildas,” she explained. 

Filmed in just one afternoon to fit within the gruelling training regime of the team, the production and creatives worked closely with coaching staff to ensure the true essence of players was captured.  The films were created with director Dom Meehan via production company Betty Wants In. 

Ogilvy Melbourne executive creative director, Hilary Badger said: “What a powerful story of grit, skill and integrity the CommBank Matildas tell. We have created a platform that we hope will help Australians buy into the team’s broader vision for football, sport and the values all the players represent, both now and in the future.  There are a lot of football fans amongst our ranks at Ogilvy, so we poured a huge amount of passion and energy to make this happen. Quite a few impossible feats were pulled off daily by our production partners too.”  

Football Australia CEO, James Johnson added: “In 23 days, the FIFA Women’s World Cup will provide a global stage for the world to see just why Australians love the CommBank Matildas. Our players are stars in some of the biggest football clubs and leagues in the world and that is due to their unremitting pursuit of excellence that is on show, captured in the ‘Til it’s Done campaign.”   

