Foodie Influencer Almost Burns Kitchen To The Ground As Ill-Timed Cooking Demonstration Takes Fiery Twist

[B&T warns this article contains language that may offend.] A foodie influencer is getting more traffic than she’d bargained for after almost burning her kitchen to the ground during a live cooking demonstration.

Miami-based influencer Kelly Caron (AKA kjanecaron) was demonstrating the perfect steak cooking technique via the streaming service Twitch when things soon took a dangerous turn for the worst.

“Oh, shit. Fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck,” Caron screams over the fire alarm as she tries to extinguish the now escalating flames.

“I don’t know what to do, you guys,” the foodie yelled. “Guys, I don’t know what to do!”

Caron is also a part-time bikini model and holds a degree in mechanical engineering.

Check out the incinerated steak below which has since racked-up 6.5 million views.

Fortunately both Caron and her kitchen survived the blaze, the home cook later tweeting that save for a slightly burnt finger and a visit from the local fire brigade all was well.

“Yes, I’m OK just burned my hand a little and the fire department came, NBD,” she later posted.

However, social media pundits appeared less concerned about Caron’s welfare and more about her inability to deal with an oil flare-up in the kitchen.

“Her next twitch stream should be an educational video on the types of fires and the methods used to put them out,” posted one.

While another added: “Swinging the pan around while it’s on fire and full of oil. LMAO.”

“Why the fuck would you do a cooking stream if you don’t know the basics in safe cooking?” said another.