Foodie Influencer Almost Burns Kitchen To The Ground As Ill-Timed Cooking Demonstration Takes Fiery Twist

Foodie Influencer Almost Burns Kitchen To The Ground As Ill-Timed Cooking Demonstration Takes Fiery Twist
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



[B&T warns this article contains language that may offend.] A foodie influencer is getting more traffic than she’d bargained for after almost burning her kitchen to the ground during a live cooking demonstration.

Miami-based influencer Kelly Caron (AKA kjanecaron) was demonstrating the perfect steak cooking technique via the streaming service Twitch when things soon took a dangerous turn for the worst.

“Oh, shit. Fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck,” Caron screams over the fire alarm as she tries to extinguish the now escalating flames.

“I don’t know what to do, you guys,” the foodie yelled. “Guys, I don’t know what to do!”

Caron is also a part-time bikini model and holds a degree in mechanical engineering.

Check out the incinerated steak below which has since racked-up 6.5 million views.

Fortunately both Caron and her kitchen survived the blaze, the home cook later tweeting that save for a slightly burnt finger and a visit from the local fire brigade all was well.

“Yes, I’m OK just burned my hand a little and the fire department came, NBD,” she later posted.

However, social media pundits appeared less concerned about Caron’s welfare and more about her inability to deal with an oil flare-up in the kitchen.

“Her next twitch stream should be an educational video on the types of fires and the methods used to put them out,” posted one.

While another added: “Swinging the pan around while it’s on fire and full of oil. LMAO.”

“Why the fuck would you do a cooking stream if you don’t know the basics in safe cooking?” said another.

 

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

National Indigenous Television (NITV) Will Now Broadcast To 12 Markets
  • Media

National Indigenous Television (NITV) Will Now Broadcast To 12 Markets

National Indigenous Television (NITV) will move from broadcasting one signal nationally to begin broadcasting to 12 markets from tomorrow, Tuesday 17 May. The move to a 12 market split transmission – across the five metros and seven regional markets – will support NITV in delivering more targeted programming, including news, sport and weather, tailored for […]

CMO Livestream Saw Joe Escobedo And Leandro Perez ‘Confess’ Marketing Secrets To Audience
  • Marketing
  • Media

CMO Livestream Saw Joe Escobedo And Leandro Perez ‘Confess’ Marketing Secrets To Audience

CMO’s latest in a series of livestream broadcasts, dubbed “Confessions,” featured Esco Media CEO & chief editor, Joe Escobedo, and Salesforce VP and CEO for APAC, Leandro Perez, share their insights on the marketing industry and took on a difficult Q&A from the audience. Escobedo, hosted the presentation, introduced Perez to the viewers as a […]

News Corp Australia’s Indigenous Sport Month Returns
  • Campaigns

News Corp Australia’s Indigenous Sport Month Returns

News Corp Australia has announced details of its second annual Indigenous Sport Month which aims to highlight and celebrate Indigenous Australian participation and excellence in sport. News Corp Australia’s support of the annual AFL and NRL Indigenous Rounds is a key priority for the company’s sport newsrooms across the country. With the launch of the […]

Twitter CEO Tries To Cut Back On Costs By Cutting Ties With Some Of Its Top Executives
  • Technology

Twitter CEO Tries To Cut Back On Costs By Cutting Ties With Some Of Its Top Executives

Popular social media platform Twitter has let go of two of its highest executives, general manager of consumer products Kayvon Beykpour and general manager of revenue Bruce Falck, as the company’s CEO Parag Agrawal has also announced a pause on further hires. Beykpour, who had been with the social media giant for seven years, announced […]

Berlin, Germany - 05 28 2016: Apple iPhone 6s screen with social media applications Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Youtube, Snapchat, Vimeo, LinkedIn, Pinterest, WhatsApp etc.
  • Technology

Study Shows Over 1.5 Million Apps On Apple And Google Stores Could Soon Be Taken Down

A recent report by analyst firm Pixalate made the startling revelation that there’s an incredibly high number of applications on both the Apple App Store and Google Play store which haven’t been updated in over two years, leaving them exposed to the new changes in policy. According to what both Apple and Google have set […]

Navii To Help Small Businesses Get Tech-Savvy With $3 Million In Digital Tools, Via Government-Funded Digital Launch Pad Program
  • Campaigns
  • Technology

Navii To Help Small Businesses Get Tech-Savvy With $3 Million In Digital Tools, Via Government-Funded Digital Launch Pad Program

Navii is giving away over $3m in digital support tools for small businesses through a new government-backed Digital Launch Pad Program, with 12 months of expert support and coaching is available to 500 small businesses. To ensure no business gets left behind, Navii is also putting over 10,000 digital tools and course packages up for […]