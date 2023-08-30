FoodCo Appoints Connecting Plots As Creative Agency Following Competitive Pitch

Food and coffee franchise retailer, FoodCo has announced the appointment of Connecting Plots as its creative agency of record.

The company, which owns global bakery and café brands Muffin Break and Jamaica Blue, appointed the independent creative agency in June 2023 following a competitive pitch. As part of the remit, Connecting Plots will build better synergies between brand and retail advertising across campaign and always-on comms for both Muffin Break and Jamaica Blue brands.

“We were extremely impressed with how Connecting Plots’ thinking stretched across brand and retail in paid, owned and earned,” said FoodCo general manager of customer & marketing, Fatima Syed.

“They demonstrated they get our business and will make every brand impression in every channel more consistent and impactful.”

“FoodCo is an impressive business amassing a strong franchise model across multiple brands,” added Connecting Plots co-founder & CEO, Tom Phillips.

“Fatima has assembled a strong marketing and digital team with a clear plan for how they intend to grow their business, so it’s exciting to be able to partner with her and media agency This Is Flow in the year ahead.”

Connecting Plots are currently working on new creative platforms for both the Muffin Break and Jamaica Blue which will be rolling out in market over the coming months.

