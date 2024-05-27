Flight Centre Taps Qualtrics For AI Customer Experience Program

Flight Centre has announced a new partnership with Qualtrics to use its AI smarts to unlock actionable customer insights across multiple channels with conversational analytics and natural language processing.

While traditional customer experience programs focus on structured feedback, such as satisfaction and post-sale surveys, Flight Centre is gaining a more complete view of its customers with Qualtrics. Using purpose-built, AI-powered, advanced conversational analytics and natural language processing capabilities, Flight Centre can listen to and analyse customer feedback from a range of structured and unstructured channels – such as emails, chat, messaging, social and online reviews, traditional surveys, and more – and understand the emotion, intent, preference, and effort behind every engagement.

The customer experience-specific insights enable Flight Centre to custom-craft and deliver tailored experiences addressing customers’ unmet needs and points of friction, creating opportunities to enhance the customer experience in the moments and channels that matter.

“While the needs, expectations, and behaviours of travelers continue to change at an accelerated rate, Flight Centre is able to deeply understand and respond to their needs better than ever before with Qualtrics. Listening and responding to feedback has always been critical to our team, and with the new capabilities we’re able to uncover even more actionable, specific insights that can help us deliver greater services, experiences, and products for our millions of customers,” said Andrew Stark, global managing director, Flight Centre.

“To deliver the personalised, human experiences customers are looking for today, organisations need the ability to improve every experience in the moment, across every channel and engagement that matters. Using Qualtrics AI, organisations like Flight Centre are pioneering an impactful new age for experience management by deepening their ability to understand and meaningfully respond to their customers, which is driving greater outcomes for customers alongside bottom-line business impact,” added Brad Anderson, president of product, UX, and engineering at Qualtrics.

Since early 2024, Flight Centre has analysed millions of sentences of unstructured feedback shared by customers with Qualtrics AI, with plans to scale to additional feedback channels in the months ahead.