FINAL WARNING: Entries For Best Of The Best Close Today!

It’s time to get cracking because the entries for B&T’s much-loved Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast are closing tonight!

If you haven’t completed your entry yet (or started at all) then you need to head HERE to get going. You’ve got until 5pm today to get your entry submitted!

It’s the most coveted night in the industry full of the finest that adland has to produce.

If you’re not sure what we’re talking about, here’s the scoop.

Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast is one of the most unique awards nights in the industry. With most awards ceremonies focusing on an agency or a company as a whole, Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast focuses on the amazing individual talent within the world of adland.

Everyone across the industry will have their chance to shine at this year’s awards. From casting agents to content producers, finance to film directors and project managers to PRs, we want to showcase the brightest talents across the whole industry.

This year’s Best of the Best awards presented by Finecast will be celebrating those who love to make social change happen, with a brand new category called Diversity Champion.

The awards will be judged by an exclusive panel of the industry’s most esteemed execs, while also creating a space for new business opportunities and network expansion.

Perhaps most importantly, it is also a prime opportunity to learn from some of the movers and shakers revolutionising the industry. Come on, you know you want to enter!

Head on over HERE and start your submission.

Key Dates:

Entries close –  Friday, 15th July 2022, 5pm AEST – $299 + GST/entry.

Judging dates – Wednesday, 20th July – Wednesday, 10th August 2022.

Shortlist announced – Wednesday, 17th August 2022.

Awards Night  – Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 6:30 pm until late.

