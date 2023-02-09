Federal Government Announces Public Hearing Into Restrictions On Gambling Ads

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs will examine the effectiveness of current restrictions on gambling advertising and the promotion of online gambling at a public hearing on Friday, 10 February 2023, as part of its inquiry into online gambling and its impacts on those experiencing gambling harm.

Chair of the Committee, Peta Murphy MP, said ‘The Committee has received a lot of evidence about the strong and growing public support for increased restrictions on advertising, marketing and promotion of online gambling products. Research presented to us indicates that saturation advertising increases online gambling harm and normalises gambling for children and young people.’

‘The Committee will hear from public health experts and peak bodies, advertising industry representatives and broadcasters about whether the current regulatory system is meeting changing community expectations,’ Ms Murphy said.

The Committee is considering whether current consumer protections around online gambling are enough to reduce harm. Ms Murphy said, ‘We will also hear from individuals who have experienced gambling harm about the inducements and VIP offers they received despite their efforts to self exclude and opt out of marketing communications from online gambling operators.’

Public hearing details

Date: Friday, 10 February 2023

Time: 9.10am to 4.30pm AEDT

Location: Committee Room 1R3, Parliament House, Canberra and via videoconference

Live stream: www.aph.gov.au/live

Program (all times AEDT):

9.10am–9.50am: Mr Aaron Smith

9.50am–10.30am: Mr Mark Kempster

10.40am–11.20am: Suicide Prevention Australia

11.20am–12.00pm: Australian Health Promotion Association

12.40pm–1.20pm: Free TV Australia

1.20pm–2.00pm: SBS

2.10pm–2.50pm: Professor Samantha Thomas, Dr Hannah Pitt and Dr Simone McCarthy

2.50pm–3.50pm: Ad Standards; Australian Association of National Advertisers

3.50pm–4.30pm: Emeritus Professor Mike Daube

4.30pm: Close

Further information about the inquiry, including published submissions, hearing dates and transcripts, are available on the inquiry webpage.