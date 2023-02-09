Federal Government Announces Public Hearing Into Restrictions On Gambling Ads

Federal Government Announces Public Hearing Into Restrictions On Gambling Ads
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs will examine the effectiveness of current restrictions on gambling advertising and the promotion of online gambling at a public hearing on Friday, 10 February 2023, as part of its inquiry into online gambling and its impacts on those experiencing gambling harm.

Chair of the Committee, Peta Murphy MP, said ‘The Committee has received a lot of evidence about the strong and growing public support for increased restrictions on advertising, marketing and promotion of online gambling products. Research presented to us indicates that saturation advertising increases online gambling harm and normalises gambling for children and young people.’

‘The Committee will hear from public health experts and peak bodies, advertising industry representatives and broadcasters about whether the current regulatory system is meeting changing community expectations,’ Ms Murphy said.

The Committee is considering whether current consumer protections around online gambling are enough to reduce harm. Ms Murphy said, ‘We will also hear from individuals who have experienced gambling harm about the inducements and VIP offers they received despite their efforts to self exclude and opt out of marketing communications from online gambling operators.’

Public hearing details

Date: Friday, 10 February 2023
Time: 9.10am to 4.30pm AEDT
Location: Committee Room 1R3, Parliament House, Canberra and via videoconference
Live streamwww.aph.gov.au/live
Program (all times AEDT):
9.10am–9.50am: Mr Aaron Smith
9.50am–10.30am: Mr Mark Kempster
10.40am–11.20am: Suicide Prevention Australia
11.20am–12.00pm: Australian Health Promotion Association
12.40pm–1.20pm: Free TV Australia
1.20pm–2.00pm: SBS
2.10pm–2.50pm: Professor Samantha Thomas, Dr Hannah Pitt and Dr Simone McCarthy
2.50pm–3.50pm: Ad Standards; Australian Association of National Advertisers
3.50pm–4.30pm: Emeritus Professor Mike Daube
4.30pm: Close

Further information about the inquiry, including published submissions, hearing dates and transcripts, are available on the inquiry webpage.

Please login with linkedin to comment

gambling ads

Latest News

Brazilian Carnival, Tradition, Brazil, South America, Latin America
  • Media

Skittles Launches LGBTQIA+ Ally Program

The ground-breaking initiative comes ahead of Australia hosting WorldPride 2023 in Sydney SKITTLES® and LGBTQIA+ charity, Minus18, are joining forces to create Australia’s first ally pledge, to create the largest band of active allies for the LGBTQIA+ community.

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch
  • B&T TV

B&T TV: CEO Of Bohemia Group Paul Hutchinson Speaks On Re-Launch

In this exclusive interview, Paul Hutchinson (Hutch) CEO of Bohemia Group, speaks to B&T TV on what the market can expect from Bohemia’s re-launch. Covered in this interview: Paul’s initials views on the Australian advertising market What the future of Bohemia looks like His plans for DEI in Australia

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip
  • Technology

Daily ChatGPT: Google’s AI Blunder & Dramatic Stock Price Dip

The irony of it all. Every day at B&T, we ask ChatGPT to rewrite our best-performing article from the preceding day. This time, you read and loved the story about Google’s misfiring Bard AI tool and the consequent hit to the company’s share price. We bet the team at OpenAI couldn’t believe their luck. We […]

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark
  • Marketing

UnLtd: Big Clash Hits $1 Million Mark

Both Men’s and Women’s “Agency” teams have taken home the trophy at the 9th annual “UnLtd: Big Clash” cricket tournament raising funds for UnLtd, our industry’s social purpose organisation. This was the first time in the event’s history where the finals were played indoors as an intense game of ‘bowl-outs’, thanks to wild weather. The […]

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership
  • Advertising

Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season. Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.“After a successful first year we are […]

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding
  • Technology

Microsoft Edge Gets Adobe’s Freemium PDF Built-In With Heaps Of Branding

Microsoft Edge has ditched its old PDF viewer with a free version of Adobe’s viewer and it won’t let you forget it. The two companies have teamed up again as they “continue to realise a shared mission to help users modernise.” That modernisation extends to PDF viewability, with Edge’s new version now being powered by […]

Arid Zone Scoops Two PPAI Awards Gongs In The Desert
  • Marketing

Arid Zone Scoops Two PPAI Awards Gongs In The Desert

Australia-based Arid Zone has won two awards at the annual international PPAI Awards held in Las Vegas last month. The awards recognise and celebrate creative excellence in the global promotional products industry. Arid Zone won Gold Pyramid Awards for both Educational and Social Responsibility Client Programs for its Kinder Kit product used by the Victorian […]