Federal Court Hits Meta With $20m Penalty Over Data-Guzzling VPN App
The Australian Federal Court has hit Facebook Israel with a $20 million penalty over a misleading smartphone app.
VPN service Onavo, which was acquired by Facebook Israel in 2013, was offered in Australia between 2016 and 2017 as a way for users to protect their privacy online by giving their phone a different IP address.
However, the app did not obviously disclose how the VPN collected and deployed user data. The app collected users’ location, time and frequency using other smartphone apps, and websites they visited for its own advertising purposes, judge Wendy Abraham said in a written judgment.
“The failure to make sufficient disclosures … may have deprived tens of thousands of Australian consumers of the opportunity to make an informed choice about the collection and use of their data before downloading and/or using Onavo Protect,” Abraham wrote.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) brought the civil lawsuit against Meta, despite Onavo being owned by the company’s Israeli subsidiary. The two parties settled the case for $20 million.
The scope of the app’s data collection was disclosed within its terms of service but, of course, no one reads those, and nor was it made obvious to users.
Abraham added that the court could have fined Meta hundreds of billions of dollars since Australians downloaded the app 271,220 times and each breach of consumer law carried a AU$1.1 million fine, but “the contraventions can be characterised as a single course of conduct”.
Despite the relatively small penalty, Abraham said that it “carries with it a sufficient sting to ensure [it is not regarded] as simply an acceptable cost of doing business.”
In a statement, Meta said “The ACCC acknowledged in the joint filing that the Onavo Protect listings were not deliberately misleading and disclosures were made in the app’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Furthermore, all user data was anonymised and aggregated before it was used by Meta.
“The Onavo Protect app did provide users with a free, useful VPN service and it did function properly as an online security tool. There was no allegation by the ACCC that the app did not function properly as an online security tool.”
The company also added that “Over the last several years, we have built tools to give people more transparency and control over how their data is used, and we design every new product and feature with privacy in mind.”
Meta still faces a civil court action by Australia’s Office of the Information Commissioner over its dealings with Cambridge Analytica in Australia.
