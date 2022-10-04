ABC’s Fauziah Ibrahim Goes X-Rated With Her Breakfast Banter & Makes A Knob Joke

Fauziah Ibrahim is making waves for an x-rated joke she made during ABC’s Weekend Breakfast, and yes, it involves knobs.

The conversation started out innocent enough before taking a rather dirty turn.

The co-hosts were discussing the ig awards. If you haven’t heard of them, the awards are satirical, and every year it awards unusual or trivial achievements in scientific research.

The discussion veered towards this year’s winners, including a Japanese reach team that won an engineering award for revealing the best way to turn a door knob.

The footage revealed 47 differently sized door knobs, and the research found that the bigger the knob, the more fingers needed to turn it – cue dirty joke.

In response, to this news, Ibrahim said: “Well, in personal experience, sometimes you need two hands to deal with a big knob,” she joked.

The reception was awkward at best, and people stuttered through non-committed responses, and then the segment swiftly moved on.

