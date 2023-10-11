Family Is Front & Centre In The New Haval H6 Campaign From The Hallway

GWM tells Australians, “Factories don’t make family cars, families do”, in the new Haval H6 campaign from The Hallway.

GWM Australia & New Zealand has launched a new Haval H6 campaign, created by the independent advertising agency, The Hallway.

The campaign explores the essence of what makes the H6 a great family car while bringing some endearing humanity, levity, and reality to automotive advertising. The H6, the campaign informs us, is conceived by the world’s greatest designers, engineered with the most progressive technology, and designed to the highest possible safety standards. The thing that makes it a family car though, is families themselves, in all their lovably imperfect glory. The campaign rolls out across TV, OOH, social and display.

“The quality and production values across our GWM marketing campaigns continue to improve and reflect the radical improvements in product quality and technology that we’re seeing with every new generation of GWM product. This H6 Haval campaign does a great job of fusing product truth and cultural insight in an entertaining way, and we expect it to play an important part in continuing GWM’s growth across Australia and New Zealand” Steve Maciver, head of marketing & communications at GWM Australia & New Zealand said.

The Hallway CCO & partner, Simon Lee, added “We’re on a great creative journey with Steve and the GWM team. And it’s a journey that’s driving powerful impact: the brand is going from strength to strength, and GWM has already broken their Australian annual sales record this year, with three months still to go”.