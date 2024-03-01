Fabulate Wins Big At AiMCO Awards

Australian social and content marketing workflow platform Fabulate has won big at the industry’s annual AiMCO Awards, taking out the highly competitive Best Influencer Marketing Technology Service category.

Lead image: Fabulate team at Aimco Awards

The win saw the start up platform, which has a team of around 50, receive the industry recognition against competitor social platforms such as Tagger by Sprout Social and HypeTap.

“As relative newcomers to the influencer industry, we have listened and learned from our valued partners to quickly establish ourselves as a best-in-class platform solution and the go-to choice for creators, talent managers and clients alike,” said Toby Kennett, CEO of Fabulate.

“This award recognizes the dedication and talent of the entire Fabulate team who we feel privileged to work alongside every day. We will continue to innovate and look forward to offering our award-winning tech to partners here in Australia and beyond in 2024”.

The AiMCO Awards are the creator industry’s own award that recognise and celebrate exceptional and successful collaborations between brands and creators that engage audiences through authentic, uniquely crafted content focused for the social world.

Fabulate’s entry in the Influencer Marketing Technology Service category recognised an extraordinary year in the creator space for the platform which is increasingly becoming the preferred technology partner of many brands and leading influencer agencies across Australia and New Zealand.

In product terms the entry period saw Fabulate add new major discovery insights, rich data on 200m+ influencers worldwide across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, new outreach tools, centralised our campaign analytics and gave brands new and improved effectiveness measures to assess ROI on campaigns.

“The market has been calling for an automated solution for influencer marketing and this award underscores the exceptional efforts of our product and development team in leveraging the feedback from our industry partners,” said Nathan Powell, Chief Product and Strategy Officer.

“This is just the beginning, as we look forward to the next quarter we are launching a bespoke suite of products built specifically for talent agencies. In the coming months, we will launch a suite of new products designed to better empower talent managers with a robust influencer relationship management tool – essentially a CRM tailored for talent. When integrated with our comprehensive creator data and paired with our custom talent sales kits, it promises to streamline many of the current manual processes that exist today”.

Fabulate was co-founded four years ago, by former senior Nine executives Ben Gunn and Nathan Powell together with entrepreneur Toby Kennett and ex-Qantas executive Sachin Singh, with the aim to transform the way brands engage in the social media and content marketing space.

Qantas, Uber, Edelman and Kinesso are among the major brands and agencies to use the Fabulate platform to deliver quality social and content marketing campaigns at scale.

Fabulate has also partnered with some of Australia’s most influential content creators and Talent agencies, including Born Bred Talent (representing The Inspired Unemployed, We Got The Chocolates, Chantel Mila), Day Management (representing Katie Williams, Loui Burke, Brooke Blurton), Neuralle (representing Will Gibb, Mcfarlane Brothers, Nick White) and many more.

Kennett said the team were excited about the year ahead as Fabulate works to ensure its technology continues to simplify the often complex process of brands working with content creators but also helps amplify that content across a network of premium publishers, bringing new audiences and allowing them to generate record levels of engagements.

“Fabulate exists in a space where rivals might have individual elements of what is needed to run effective campaigns in the social economy but at Fabulate we have a truly holistic solution for brands,” said Kennett.

“That is what makes us unique and I am so excited for what this award means and how the team can now continue to take the platform to the next level”.