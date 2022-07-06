Fabulate Names Marie Galinsky As National Sales Director

Fabulate Names Marie Galinsky As National Sales Director
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Market leading Australian content marketing platform Fabulate has named Marie Galinsky (pictured) to oversee its rapidly expanding national sales operation in the role of national sales director.

Galinsky’s promotion will see her lead Fabulate’s growing sales team and comes just six months after she joined the content marketing startup to lead its Melbourne sales operation.

“Since joining us earlier this year, Marie has made an immediate impact and has a strong track record of success,” said Ben Gunn, chief revenue officer of Fabulate. “Marie has a strong background in scaling teams fast and her expertise is perfect for Fabulate as we continue to grow our operations.”

The appointment comes after Fabulate’s recent major upgrade to their technology platform which has seen a rapid growth in demand across a broader range of content mediums and distribution options.

Gunn also noted that Galinsky would be charged with continuing to expand its sales team across the East Coast markets.

“We now have clients managing content at unprecedented scale, managing the creation of 50+ videos at once, hundreds of pieces of written content over the space of just a couple of months or full end to end management of the most complicated content campaigns,” he said.

“The next six months are only going to get busier for Fabuate and one of Marie’s most important roles will be finding more sales talent to best serve our clients and their agencies.”

Prior to joining Fabulate at the start of the year, Galinsky was a group business manager – digital at Nine and prior to that held various sales roles at Nova Entertainment.

Fabulate was co-founded three years ago, by former senior Nine Digital sales executives Ben Gunn and Nathan Powell together with entrepreneur Toby Kennett and ex-Qantas executive Sachin Singh, with the aim to transform the way brands do content marketing. In the past year it has seen dozens of major brands such as Uber, Virgin Australia and World Vision sign on to use the platform in order to deliver quality content marketing campaigns at scale and velocity.

At the end of 2021, Fabulate secured a new funding round, after significant growth, and has spent much of 2022 expanding its sales representation, adding more distribution channels and building out the creator network to support other growth mediums like video, visual and audio.

“Fabulate’s team clearly understands the importance that great talent can have on a business and we’ve been fortunate to date to have attracted great people to join our business,” said Gunn.

“We have been blown away by the demand in-market for Fabulate since we launched in 2020 particularly in the Melbourne market. We launched with the mission to transform the way content marketing campaigns are created, distributed and measured and the past two years have seen exponential growth as Australian brands have capitalised on the platform’s ability to both commission quality content and then place it in front of the right audiences.

“2022 is already gearing up to be an even bigger year and we could not be more excited about the opportunity that lies in the Australian content marketing space.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Fabulate

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]