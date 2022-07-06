Fabulate Names Marie Galinsky As National Sales Director

Market leading Australian content marketing platform Fabulate has named Marie Galinsky (pictured) to oversee its rapidly expanding national sales operation in the role of national sales director.

Galinsky’s promotion will see her lead Fabulate’s growing sales team and comes just six months after she joined the content marketing startup to lead its Melbourne sales operation.

“Since joining us earlier this year, Marie has made an immediate impact and has a strong track record of success,” said Ben Gunn, chief revenue officer of Fabulate. “Marie has a strong background in scaling teams fast and her expertise is perfect for Fabulate as we continue to grow our operations.”

The appointment comes after Fabulate’s recent major upgrade to their technology platform which has seen a rapid growth in demand across a broader range of content mediums and distribution options.

Gunn also noted that Galinsky would be charged with continuing to expand its sales team across the East Coast markets.

“We now have clients managing content at unprecedented scale, managing the creation of 50+ videos at once, hundreds of pieces of written content over the space of just a couple of months or full end to end management of the most complicated content campaigns,” he said.

“The next six months are only going to get busier for Fabuate and one of Marie’s most important roles will be finding more sales talent to best serve our clients and their agencies.”

Prior to joining Fabulate at the start of the year, Galinsky was a group business manager – digital at Nine and prior to that held various sales roles at Nova Entertainment.

Fabulate was co-founded three years ago, by former senior Nine Digital sales executives Ben Gunn and Nathan Powell together with entrepreneur Toby Kennett and ex-Qantas executive Sachin Singh, with the aim to transform the way brands do content marketing. In the past year it has seen dozens of major brands such as Uber, Virgin Australia and World Vision sign on to use the platform in order to deliver quality content marketing campaigns at scale and velocity.

At the end of 2021, Fabulate secured a new funding round, after significant growth, and has spent much of 2022 expanding its sales representation, adding more distribution channels and building out the creator network to support other growth mediums like video, visual and audio.

“Fabulate’s team clearly understands the importance that great talent can have on a business and we’ve been fortunate to date to have attracted great people to join our business,” said Gunn.

“We have been blown away by the demand in-market for Fabulate since we launched in 2020 particularly in the Melbourne market. We launched with the mission to transform the way content marketing campaigns are created, distributed and measured and the past two years have seen exponential growth as Australian brands have capitalised on the platform’s ability to both commission quality content and then place it in front of the right audiences.

“2022 is already gearing up to be an even bigger year and we could not be more excited about the opportunity that lies in the Australian content marketing space.”