Fabulate Kicks Off 2024 With Promotions

Social and content marketing workflow platform Fabulate has announced the promotion of two of its key team members with Eliza Lewis appointed to the role of national sales director, overseeing its sales operation, while Lucy Ronald has been appointed head of strategy and talent.

Lewis’s appointment also sees her join the leadership team of the market leading Australian social and content marketing workflow platform. It comes just six months after she joined the business from Squad by Mamamia, where she was head of influencer.

Ronald’s new role will see her taking the lead on client strategy in addition to the relationships with all of Fabulate’s talent agency partners. She has been with Fabulate since early 2022 in the role of Partnerships Director and was previously Head of Influencer Marketing at Born Bred Talent the largest influencer agency in Australia and New Zealand..

“Over the past six months at Fabulate, Eliza has shown exceptional leadership, drive and passion making her the natural choice as Fabulate’s National Sales Director. We look forward to supporting Eliza and seeing her continue to flourish in her new role,” said Toby Kennett, CEO of Fabulate.

“We’re thrilled to see Lucy step into her new role as head of strategy and talent. As partnerships director Lucy has consistently gone above and beyond to ensure optimal outcomes for all stakeholders. This unique ability to manage multiple stakeholders combined with her strategic vision for what makes a successful campaign places Lucy perfectly for her new role.

Ben Gunn, chief revenue officer of Fabulate said “Eliza has proven in a very short time the value she brings to the business. The sales team has responded well to her leadership and clients love working with her and the results she is delivering for them. By stepping into the national role she will be across all markets and continue to accelerate the business.

Fabulate was co-founded four years ago, by former senior Nine executives Ben Gunn and Nathan Powell together with entrepreneur Toby Kennett and ex-Qantas executive Sachin Singh, with the aim to transform the way brands engage in the social media and content marketing space.

Fabulate’s technology simplifies the often complex process of brands working with content creators but also helps amplify that content across a network of premium publishers, bringing new audiences and allowing them to generate record levels of engagements.

Qantas, Uber, Edelman and Kinesso are among the major brands and agencies to use the Fabulate platform to deliver quality social and content marketing campaigns at scale. Fabulate has also partnered with some of Australia’s most influential content creators and Talent agencies including Born Bred Talent (representing The Inspired Unemployed, We Got The Chocolates, Chantel Mila), Day Management (representing Katie Williams, Loui Burke, Brooke Blurton), Neuralle (representing Will Gibb, Mcfarlane Brothers, Nick White) and many more.