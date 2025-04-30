Expedia Group & Beautiful Destinations Partner To “Revolutionise” Advertising Partners’ Content

Expedia Group has announced an industry-first partnership with award-winning travel content agency, Beautiful Destinations, to enhance the way travellers discover, plan, and book their travel experiences.

Combining Beautiful Destinations’ unparalleled expertise in creating high-quality, impactful travel content, with Expedia Group Media Solutions’ in-house creative studio (E Studio), media buying capabilities and rich data insights, this collaboration builds on Expedia Group’s current creative offering to partners, providing additional ways to build shoppable, end-to-end advertising campaigns on a global scale. The partnership will also provide access to Beautiful Destinations’ 50+ million followers on social media.

Social media’s influence in the travel decision-making process is increasingly prominent, with a recent Expedia Group survey showing that 61% say social media is their top influence for travel inspiration, over other sources like friends and family, booking websites, and travel agents.1 While this has created huge potential to capture the attention of high-intent travellers at the inspiration phase of the trip, it has also resulted in an increased expectation from travellers for short-form, engaging videos and travel content atan exceptional quality, which legacy players are struggling to address.

E Studio’s seasoned creative team craft custom, integrated campaigns, to bring partners’ brands to life. The partnership with Beautiful Destinations enables the E Studio team to meet creative requests from advertising partners more efficiently, while retaining Expedia Group’s proprietary ‘shoppable’ technology that means travellers can shop travel content as they engage. Beautiful Destinations operates a decentralised, creator-driven model, enabling unparalleled speed scale and cost savings for advertising partners, with their team moving from brief to final asset delivery on marketing channels in a matter of weeks.

“We are incredibly excited about this partnership and what our companies are bringing to the industry,” said Jeremy Jauncey, founder and CEO of Beautiful Destinations. “By combining the 1 Expedia Group’s Traveller Value Index report 2025 power of Expedia Group’s travel and creative expertise with the global reach of Beautiful Destinations’ vast network of content creators and social media following of over 50 million, we are uniquely positioned to offer travel marketers cutting edge solutions no other partner can.”

Through this collaboration, Beautiful Destinations will produce a wide range of content, from TikTok videos to Instagram reels, for audiences across the globe, with each piece of content driving travellers through to Expedia Group brands to boost conversion. Advertising partners will benefit from the impressive Beautiful Destinations’ network of world-class global content creators and enormous social following to extend the reach of their campaigns and convert high-intent travellers into bookings.

“This unlocks a wealth of opportunity for our advertising partners and addresses an industry-wide need to deliver high-quality travel content at-scale while driving real business impact”, said Angelique Miller, vice president, E Studio, Expedia Group Media Solutions. “It is another great example of how our travel media network empowers our partners to reach travellers, wherever they are on their path to purchase.”