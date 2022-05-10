Expecting Power Couple Tiffany Hall & Ed Kavalee Land Matching Women’s & Men’s Health Covers

Expecting Power Couple Tiffany Hall & Ed Kavalee Land Matching Women’s & Men’s Health Covers
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
Fitness guru Tiffany Hall and her comedian husband Ed Kavalee have landed matching women’s and men’s health covers.

Hall has even made history as the first-ever pregnant woman to land a Women’s Health cover. Hall is best known for being a coach on The Biggest Loser and has since amassed a huge social media following.

While Kavalee is known for being on the radio, infamously he is currently part of the Erin Molan and Dave Hughesy trio.

The matching covers are a clever marketing move on the Health’s franchise part but also just pretty charming. The couple that sweats together stays together? Right. t

Naturally, what was so cool about Hall landing this cover is we often only idolise women’s bodies after they’ve ‘bounced’ back after having a baby and rarely celebrate them while pregnant.

Hall acknowledged this and wrote on Instagram, ” I feel totally fierce in my skin, honoured and empowered to be the first pregnant woman to ever grace a @womenshealthaus magazine cover.

“Over my 20 years of experience in the health and fitness industry, I have seen it evolve into a landscape that now embraces the beauty of pregnancy as well as postpartum bodies.

“It was once taboo to show your bump in tight clothing – let alone a naked bump – or even as I have exercising and staying active whilst pregnant.

“I’m proud of my strong pregnant body and believe the bump and a woman’s ever-changing body should be celebrated in all its glory at every shape, size and stage of life.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffiny Hall (@tiffhall_xo)

And if that wasn’t fabulous enough, Hall also commented on her husband’s cover and wrote, “Couldn’t be more proud of my husband. Amazing what a spray tan can do!”

What a fabulous magazine moment.

