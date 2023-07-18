Ex-Matilda Chloe Logarzo Joins Optus To Cover The FIFA Women’s World Cup

Matildas star Chloe Logarzo, is the latest name to join Optus Sport’s team for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

Logarzo, who played in the 2019 edition of the tournament, will provide unique analysis and insight into the current crop of Aussies, as well as the other nations competing in the tournament in July and August.

The announcement comes days after Optus Sport revealed the following names will be joining the coverage team for the tournament as reporters:

Breanna Holden

Kat Haddad

Michelle Escobar

Narelle Sindos

Adriano Del Monte

Adamo De Nigris

All six will play a key role in taking Optus Sport’s coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 to another level as we go beyond the action on the pitch.

Narelle Sindos will be based in New Zealand, while Breanna Holden, Adriano Del Monte, Michelle Escobar and Adamo De Nigris will provide coverage across all the major Australian cities. Kat Haddad will be providing a unique insight into Matildas camp, following the Aussies throughout the tournament.

Along with broadcasting all 64 matches live from the tournament, Optus Sport will provide a live one-hour morning show – Daily Kick-Off – each day from 8am AEST and extensive pre-match and post-match coverage.

Keep an eye on the Optus Sport social media channels for some fan-first content with a daily live show on YouTube at 5pm AEST, a daily Snapchat Discover show and a TikTok live show at 7pm AEST for every Matildas group stage match and the final.

Written news and features will also be available on the Optus Sport site and app to give fans a deeper insight of everything that’s happening on and off the pitch.

Optus Sport have already revealed an extensive list of experts who will spearhead our coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 with Amy Duggan, Niav Owens and Kelly Somers locked in as match hosts.

Expert analysis will be provided by the likes of Matildas veteran Heather Garriock, Juventus women’s head coach Joe Montemurro and Chelsea women’s assistant coach Tanya Oxtoby.

They are joined by two ex-Matildas in Canberra United forward Ash Sykes and former Western Sydney Wanderers head coach Catherine Cannuli.

FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Jessica McDonald will be in the Optus Sport studio to offer in-depth analysis of tournament favourites USA, as will current Chile international Cote Rojas, who will also act as a pitchside expert.

Former Premier League goalkeeper and Danish international Thomas Sorensen will also be on the couch, as well as offering pitch side analysis at various games. He will be joined by another Optus Sport regular in former Socceroo Scott McDonald, who will cover games as a pitchside expert.

Meanwhile, the most-capped Socceroo, Mark Schwarzer, and 20-capped Matilda Amy Chapman will be embedded in Australia’s camp in Brisbane.

Claudio Fabiano, Rebecca Smith and Amy Harrison are set to host Optus Sport’s Daily Kick-Off show during the tournament, which will take fans behind the scenes and beyond the pitch.