Even Tiger Woods Doesn’t Understand Golf’s Rulebook In Witty Work For Bridgestone Golf

As anyone who’s ever played golf seriously would attest, the great game comes with more rules than a NASA launch manual.

And proof even the greatest golfer to have swung a nine iron in anger, Tiger Woods, can’t keep up with the game’s strict rulebook comes a new spot starring the man himself.

In work for club and apparel retailer Bridgestone Golf, the 47-year-old is seen accidentally doofing his drive in front of three other players.

No one can then work out whether it counts as a “plus one” or, according to Woods, it doesn’t “according to rule 6.1A that says it’s not”.

Sure, probably funnier to a golfer than a non-fan, but still nice to see Tiger in the news other than for his calamitous personal life and wretched run of injuries.

Watch the fun below: