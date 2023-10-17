Eva Launches First TV Campaign With Helsinki

Melbourne-based furniture brand, Eva, has launched its first TV commercial in Australia in partnership with Helsinki.

The brand campaign conveys Eva’s messaging of thoughtfulness and functionality to bring to life their tagline, “Thoughtful Everyday”. Both 15-second and 30-second iterations of the TVC will run across linear TV and BVOD.

The 30-second TVC tells the story of how Eva’s product line elevates the home and everyday life of an Australian couple who grow into a family of their own. It spotlights a number of Eva’s key products, including its Slideaway Sofa Bed, Everyday Sofa, Hideaway Coffee Table and Timber Bed Frame, demonstrating how Eva’s furniture fits seamlessly into their life.

The 15-second TVC focuses on its Slideaway Sofa Bed, the first sofa bed to win Gold at the Good Design Awards. Australia’s first 3-in-1 sofa bed is built with a versatile EasySlide feature that transforms it into an everyday sofa, a comfortable 2-sleeper bed, and a convenient daybed, all showcased in the advertisement.

The TVC follows Eva’s recent brand refresh which marked the brand’s six-year anniversary. The update included a whole new look to the brand and website, mirroring the company’s evolution over the past six years. The launch of its first TVC also marks the growth of the brand, from a single mattress to serving an astounding 70,000+ customers with a diversified range of furniture offerings for living and dining spaces, all thoughtfully designed to seamlessly blend style and functionality.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Eva’s first-ever TV commercial as a part of our ongoing journey to enhance everyday living. Our mission has always been to help make people feel at home through our meticulously crafted furniture designs. With this TVC, we can now reach even more Australians, showcasing how Eva’s products seamlessly integrate into their lives and elevate their home experience. The TVC is also a testament to the growth of the business over the past six years. We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come, and this TVC is a reflection of our commitment to delivering quality and innovation to our valued customers” said Amanda Niu, co-founder at Eva.